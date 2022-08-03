Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank accuses Lebanese politicians of cruelty over deposit promises

08/03/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIRUT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The World Bank has said that assertions by Lebanese politicians that deposits kept in the country's collapsed banking sector are sacred are "cruel" because they "flagrantly contradict the reality."

Lebanon is in the third year of a financial meltdown that has left eight in ten people poor and which the World Bank says is both deliberate and may be one of the three worst in modern times.

"Political slogans for the sacrosanct of deposits are hollow and opportunistic; in fact, the constant abuse of this term by politicians is cruel," the World Bank said in a report released Tuesday.

"Not only does it flagrantly contradict reality, it prevents solutions to protect most, if not all small and medium depositors, in dollars and in cash," the report said.

The report notes losses in the financial sector, estimated by the government at more than $70 billion, should have been accepted at the beginning of the crisis by bank shareholders and large creditors "who have profited greatly over these 30 years from a very unequal economic model."

It explores whether the country's economic model since the early 1990s amounted to a Ponzi scheme, a type of investing scam which secures returns for investors with money taken from new investors.

A Lebanese government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52aRussia-EU gas flows via Nord Stream, Ukraine remain steady
RE
03:51aTrump-endorsed Masters wins Republican nomination for Arizona's U.S. Senate race
RE
03:47aMAERSK CEO : Any potential closure of the taiwan straight would h…
RE
03:44aUK stocks extend losses; Avast soars as regulator clears NortonLifeLock deal
RE
03:44aIndia's Tata Capital Housing Finance to issue bonds - traders
RE
03:42aEuro zone bond yields rise as Fed reaffirms hawkish message
RE
03:42aMAERSK CEO : I do not expect a collapse in demand…
RE
03:40aTurkey's annual inflation hits fresh 24-year high of 79.6%
RE
03:39aS.African rand rises; China's response to Pelosi visit not as severe as feared
RE
03:38aMAERSK CEO : No plans to use profits to increase capacity; will o…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44 billion deal
2OPEC meets amid output struggles, U.S. pressure for more oil
3Just Eat Takeaway com N : Half Year 2022 Results Press Release
4Societe Generale: Second quarter 2022 earnings
5Infineon Raises 2022 Guidance After 3Q Revenue Jumped

HOT NEWS