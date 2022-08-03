World Bank accuses Lebanese politicians of cruelty over deposit promises

BEIRUT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The World Bank has said that
assertions by Lebanese politicians that deposits kept in the
country's collapsed banking sector are sacred are "cruel"
because they "flagrantly contradict the reality."
Lebanon is in the third year of a financial meltdown that
has left eight in ten people poor and which the World Bank says
is both deliberate and may be one of the three worst in modern
times.
"Political slogans for the sacrosanct of deposits are hollow
and opportunistic; in fact, the constant abuse of this term by
politicians is cruel," the World Bank said in a report released
Tuesday.
"Not only does it flagrantly contradict reality, it prevents
solutions to protect most, if not all small and medium
depositors, in dollars and in cash," the report said.
The report notes losses in the financial sector, estimated
by the government at more than $70 billion, should have been
accepted at the beginning of the crisis by bank shareholders and
large creditors "who have profited greatly over these 30 years
from a very unequal economic model."
It explores whether the country's economic model since the
early 1990s amounted to a Ponzi scheme, a type of investing scam
which secures returns for investors with money taken from new
investors.
A Lebanese government spokesperson did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Toby Chopra)