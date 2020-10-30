World Bank : and IMF leadership emphasize Parliamentarians as valuable partners in defining development priorities

As parliamentarians explored how to achieve a green and inclusive recovery and growth throughout the Global Parliamentary Forum, a recurring issue was the balancing act with which they are faced when adding increasing costs incurred by the health emergency and stimulus measures to existing expenditures, and addressing these needs with decreased revenues when public financing was already scant. In Jamaica, for example, spending on the pandemic amounted to the entire 2020-2021 budget for five key ministries.

Two necessities in particular were emphasized during the latter two sessions of the event - global cooperation to overcome cross-border problems and private sector investment to complement limited public resources. As Carmen Reinhart, Vice President and Chief Economist, World Bank Group stated, it is essential to build back better and greener, but there are a lot of headwinds that will require global cooperation to address. And parliamentarians play a part in that cooperation. Stephanie von Friedeburg, Interim Managing Director and Executive Vice President, and COO, IFC called on legislators to ensure that all the development finance institutions play collaboratively and collectively together as well as to shape the right policies and regulations to attract the private sector.

Parliamentarians hold the key to policies and reforms that encourage sustainable, equitable growth and improve the business environment in an ethical and environmentally responsible manner. By working together with institutions like the World Bank and their global peers to share knowledge and experience, they can unlock the door to the innovation and change necessary to achieve a resilient and inclusive recovery.

'This kind of meeting is important to understand political as well as private sector solutions, and the role of parliament to promote policies to better develop a green and inclusive economy.' Esther del Brio, Senator, Spain

Key Takeaways:

1. Achieving a resilient recovery from the COVID-19 crisis will be a long process that will require the help of the private sector to support scarce public resources; however, countries have a unique chance to innovate, repurpose skills, promote gender equality, and re-channel resources toward a greener, more inclusive and more transparent future.

2. The World Bank Group is committed to deploying resources and expertise targeted to countries' needs, including boosting private sector investments, to help nations ease debt, tackle the COVID-19 crisis, and pave the way to a robust and sustainable recovery.

3. Parliamentarians are important partners to the World Bank Group in targeting funding and tailoring programs to the most vulnerable citizens' needs; overseeing governments, especially in support of debt transparency; and implementing reforms for a green recovery that is more conducive to private sector investments, but also ethical and equitable.

4. Female parliamentarians in particular have a tendency toward inclusive policymaking, collaboration, empathy, and compassion, making more women in parliament and political leadership key not only to democracy, but a successful COVID-19 recovery and flourishing societies.

International collaboration will be paramount to overcoming a cross-border crisis. Countries must work together with one another as well as multilateral organizations like the World Bank to share knowledge, ensure access to vital supplies and vaccines, and to support one another through to a resilient recovery.