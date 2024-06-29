MANILA (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Saturday its board of executive directors has approved $1.25 billion in loans for the Philippines' education and public infrastructure sectors.

In a statement, the World Bank said it will extend a $500 million loan for a Philippine project aiming to repair disaster-hit schools in provinces and improve their capacity to operate even after being battered by natural disasters.

The World Bank also approved a $750 million loan to support reforms that increase investment in public service infrastructure and promote renewable energy, it added.

