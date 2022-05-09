Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

World Bank approves $150 million food security loan for Lebanon -minister

05/09/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Lebanon's Economy Minister Amin Salam gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Beirut

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The World Bank on Monday approved a $150 million loan to help Lebanon fund wheat imports and keep bread prices stable for nine months, the country's economy minister told Reuters.

The program, known as the Lebanon Wheat Supply Emergency Response Project, would still need to be approved by the country's cabinet and parliament, said Amin Salam.

A World Bank spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lebanon is heavily reliant on food imports and pays for them in dollars, which have become increasingly difficult to obtain since its economy crashed in 2019.

Since then, the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value while food prices have gone up more than 11-fold, according to the World Food Programme.

The bread shortage has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which supplies most of Lebanon's wheat, and by Beirut's inability to store wheat reserves since its largest silos were destroyed in the 2020 Beirut port explosion.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Heinrich)

By Laila Bassam


© Reuters 2022
