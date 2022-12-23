World Bank approves $500 mln to expand social security in Egypt - ministry

CAIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The World Bank's executive
board has approved $500 million in development financing for
Egypt to expand its social safety net and protection programme
in the face of global economic pressures filtering through to
the country's economy, the international cooperation minister
said on Friday.
The funds will support the government's Takaful and Karama
conditional and unconditional cash transfer programme, first
launched in 2015, which targets low-income Egyptians eligible
for government support.
The network has already received $900 million in funds since
its launch in 2015 and helps around 12.8 million people in the
Arab world's most populous country.
