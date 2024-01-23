Jan 23 (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved $300 million in funding to help Ghana's economic recovery, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Chris Reese)
Stock market news
Yellen reassures Ukraine's PM on budget support -US Treasury statement
German finance minister calls for support in boosting Ukraine's defence
US envoy McGurk in Cairo to focus on humanitarian pause, hostage deal
Volkswagen shares rise after "confident" message over 2024
MILAN (Reuters) -Shares in Volkswagen rose over 6% on Tuesday after call with analysts fuelled bets that the German car maker might unveil fourth-quarter sales above current market expectations when it discloses results in March.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Coinbase, Albemarle, Palo Alto Networks, Sage, Victrex...
BlackRock Warns Markets Not Appreciating Worsening Geopolitical Backdrop
SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT NAMES JENNIFER KOESTER PRESIDENT, SPHERE BUSINESS OPERATIONS
France's Sanofi to buy U.S. drugs project INBRX-101 for around $2.2 bln