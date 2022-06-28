World Bank calls for sovereign debt changes ahead of looming crises

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - A senior official at the World
Bank has ramped up its calls for changes in sovereign debt laws
so governments have more control when crises strike and they
have to restructure their debt.
World Bank economists estimate that low- and middle-income
economies owe a record $9.3 trillion to foreign creditors and
that 40 poor countries, and about half a dozen middle income
ones, are either in debt distress or at a high risk of it.
"As global growth fizzles and interest rates surge, the risk
of a spate of debt crises is rising - and yet the available
mechanisms for tackling them are deeply inadequate," Indermit
Gill, the Bank's vice president for equitable growth, finance
and institutions and sovereign debt lawyer Lee Buchheit said in
a blog https://www.brookings.edu/blog/future-development/2022/06/27/targeted-legislative-tweaks-can-help-contain-the-harm-of-debt-crises.
They outlined four key changes that would improve the
effectiveness of the so-called Common Framework debt relief plan
the Group of Twenty (G20) rich nations launched at the height of
COVID-19 pandemic.
First, the blog authors said government bond contracts
should stipulate that all creditors have a legal duty to
cooperate "in good faith" in sovereign-debt restructurings.
Western governments traditionally negotiate separately to
other lenders such as China when countries they both lend to run
into trouble. Those efforts are also separate from negotiations
by big global investment firms such BlackRock and Vanguard.
Second, all sovereign debt contracts should limit how much a
creditor can collect through law suits outside the Common
Framework and, in addition, include "Collective Action Clauses"
which mean all bonds can be restructured as long as the vast
majority of bondholders have agreed.
That in turn would clip the wings of so-called vulture https://www.afdb.org/en/topics-and-sectors/initiatives-partnerships/african-legal-support-facility/vulture-funds-in-the-sovereign-debt-context
funds that try to hold out and then take governments to court
to score a bigger payout for themselves.
Third, it should be made harder for creditors to seize the
assets of a debt-distressed government if it has acted in good
faith. During one of Argentina's debt crises, a U.S. hedge fund
seized one of its navel ships when it was in Ghana.
Finally, the authors said that while collective action
clauses are in many bond contracts issued over the past 20
years, they are not included in syndicated loans which make up a
large part of developing country debt and such mechanisms should
be retrofitted wherever feasible.
"Governments have a compelling public interest to adopt
legislation to end this imbalance," the blog said, saying legal
centres such New York and London would be crucial. "Consider it
a long-overdue step to protect their own taxpayers".
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by David Clarke)