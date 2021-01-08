Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank chief, a Trump appointee, 'deeply appalled' by storming of Capitol

01/08/2021 | 10:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: IMF and World Bank hold Fall Meetings in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, told his staff he was deeply appalled by the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on Wednesday, and had been concerned about developments for years.

Malpass, a former Bear Stearns and Co chief economist who advised Trump's 2016 election campaign, was nominated by the Republican president for a five-year term at the helm of the multilateral development bank and approved by the bank's board in April 2019.

In a letter sent Thursday and seen by Reuters, Malpass expressed deep concern about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Congress and assured staff the bank was working to ensure their security.

"Like many of you, I have been following the disturbing events in Washington, D.C. closely. It is hard to express the depth of concern about developments in recent years," Malpass said. "I was deeply appalled by what happened yesterday, and I spoke to the Board of Directors this morning."

Trump is under mounting pressure to resign two days after he urged supporters to fight the result of the Nov. 3 election that he lost and march on the U.S. Capitol, shortly before hundreds of people broke into the seat of Congress as lawmakers were preparing to certify the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president.

Images of protesters breaking windows and scaling the walls of the Capitol triggered shock and dismay around the world, with many world leaders faulting Trump for helping foment the attack.

The World Bank often underscores the need for the rule of law and good governance in its work with developing countries.

Some 16,000 Washington-based staff at the World Bank and its sister organization, the International Finance Corp, have been working mostly remotely since March, the start of the pandemic lockdown.

Bank staff welcomed the message from Malpass, according to a source familiar with the matter. Malpass has been providing regular updates throughout the year, including during protests in Washington this summer after the killing of a Black man under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50aS.Africa's rand recovers after torrid week; stocks hit new highs
RE
01:40aNigerian oil firm Lekoil loses board fight with top shareholder
RE
01:10aBANK OF ESTONIA : Prices in Estonia fell by less last year than was expected in the spring
PU
12:58aINDIA TO CONTINUE EXPORT OF MEDICINES, INCLUDING VACCINES : Modi
RE
01/08India's December fuel demand scales 11-month peak as recovery gathers pace
RE
01/08Hebei capital suspends public transport as China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases
RE
01/08World Bank chief, a Trump appointee, 'deeply appalled' by storming of Capitol
RE
01/08IMF board, citing increased credit exposure risks, raises reserve target
RE
01/08Twitter suspends Trump's campaign account @TeamTrump for violating its rules
RE
01/08Supreme Court agrees to hear biofuel waiver case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Oil rises to 11-month high, logs weekly gain on Saudi output cut
2BAIDU, INC. : Wall St ends higher in renewed rally on hopes of further stimulus
3FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK, ALPHABET, TESLA: Stocks That Defined the Week
4ORIGIN GOLD CORPORATION : ORIGIN GOLD : Provides Update on Acquisition of Colombian Gold Project
5Stimulus hopes push global equity markets to new records, bonds hit 11-mth lows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ