World Bank chief economist Reinhart to return to Harvard as public service leave ends

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - World Bank Chief Economist Carmen Reinhart will return to Harvard University on July 1 as her two-year public service leave from the institution ends, World Bank President David Malpass said in a message to employees seen by Reuters.

Reinhart joined the World Bank Group in June 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and later became a member of its senior leadership team.

"I have personally greatly valued Carmen’s advice, particularly on policy response to the COVID-19 economic crisis and the multiple crises currently unfolding globally," Malpass said in the memo. "She understands the importance of sound economic policy for good country development outcomes." (Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal)