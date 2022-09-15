World Bank chief economist worried about 'generalized stagflation' in global economy

Gill, who took over his new role on Sept. 1, told reporters at a briefing in Washington that Russia's war in Ukraine and the spillover effects had changed the outlook significantly.

"Six months ago we were really concerned about a slowing recovery and very high prices of some commodities, and now I think we are much more concerned about a generalized stagflation, which brings back really bad memories of the mid-1970s and the last decades," he said.

