  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
World Bank chief economist worried about 'generalized stagflation' in global economy

09/15/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill on Thursday said he was concerned about "generalized stagflation," a period of low growth and high inflation, in the global economy, noting that the bank had downgraded forecasts for three-quarters of all countries.

Gill, who took over his new role on Sept. 1, told reporters at a briefing in Washington that Russia's war in Ukraine and the spillover effects had changed the outlook significantly.

"Six months ago we were really concerned about a slowing recovery and very high prices of some commodities, and now I think we are much more concerned about a generalized stagflation, which brings back really bad memories of the mid-1970s and the last decades," he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Porter)


US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.28% 60.475 Delayed Quote.-17.62%
