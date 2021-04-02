World Bank confirms key elements of new climate action plan

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Friday
announced a new Climate Change Action Plan aimed at helping
developing countries achieve measurable reductions in greenhouse
gas emissions and pledging to mobilize large-scale resources to
aid the transition out of coal.
World Bank President David Malpass said key elements of the
plan had been presented to the bank's board on Thursday and
underscored the need to take urgent action.
He said the bank had provided $83 billion in climate finance
over the past five years, peaking at $21.4 billion in 2020, but
the new plan would see those levels increase.
The new plan, first reported by Reuters Wednesday, commits
to making financing decisions in line with efforts to limit
global warming, but stops short of promising to halt funding of
fossil fuels, as many campaigners had urged.
"Our collective responses to climate change, poverty and
inequality are defining choices of our age," Malpass said in a
statement, underscoring the need to "help countries maximize the
impact of climate finance, with measurable improvements in
livelihoods through adaptation, and measurable reductions in
greenhouse gas emissions through mitigation."
To achieve these goals, Malpass said 35% of World Bank Group
financing, on average over the next five years, would have
climate co-benefits, and 50% of the bank's climate financing
would support adaptation and resilience.
The bank would also adopt new metrics that facilitated a
greater focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adaptation
and resilience, and expand its climate diagnostics through new
Country Climate and Development Reports.
Malpass said the bank would support "transformative"
investments in energy, food systems, transport and
manufacturing, the systems that contribute most to emissions,
and significantly increase support for countries seeking to
transition away from coal.
The World Bank would align its financing flows with the
objectives of the 2015 Paris climate agreement by July 1, 2023,
he said, with 85% of new International Finance Corp and
Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency operations to be
aligned by then, and 100% by July 1, 2025.
