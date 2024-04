BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economic growth is expected at 2.8% this year before accelerating to 3.0% in 2025, the World Bank said on Monday.

The growth outlook for 2024 and 2025 was reduced from 3.2% and 3.1% respectively, as forecast in December. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 1.9% in 2023.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng, Edited by Kanupriya Kapoor)