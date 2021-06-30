World Bank grants $300 mln loan for Costa Rica's COVID recovery plan

SAN JOSE, June 29 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Tuesday
that it approved a $300 million loan for Costa Rica to help
support the Central American nation's efforts to recover from
the pandemic fallout.
The loan, which has been granted for 20 years and comes with
a four-year grace period, was financed by the International Bank
for Reconstruction and Development, the bank said in a
statement.
"The country has experienced large social, economic, and
fiscal impact since 2020, and currently faces a third, and
severe, wave of COVID-19," the bank said.
The financial aid would complement economic and fiscal
reforms, including those related to the agreement with the
International Monetary Fund, Costa Rica Finance Minister Elian
Villegas said.
"It (the loan) supports our efforts to respond to the
different waves of the pandemic, while continuing to set the
conditions for a strong and sustainable recovery through
economic, fiscal, and climate-action reforms," Villegas added.
