BUENOS AIRES, June 28 (Reuters) - The World Bank granted Argentina $900 million in financing for development projects in clean energy, health care and climate resilient infrastructure, a statement by the South American nation's economy ministry said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Carolina Pulice, Editing by Anthony Esposito)
