World Bank lends Bosnia $65.3 mln to help pandemic-hit businesses

BELGRADE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Saturday
it had approved a $65.3 million loan to Bosnia to help the
Balkan country's micro, small and medium-sized enterprises
withstand the coronavirus crisis.
The loan will be used to boost longer-term financing for
businesses hit by the pandemic downturn and to fund programmes
focused on increasing their use of technology.
"This project will ... contribute to a recovery that is
resilient to future shocks," Emanuel Salinas, World Bank Country
Manager for Bosnia and Montenegro, said in a statement.
According to Bosnia's central bank, the economy of the
former Yugoslav republic is set to contract by 4.6% this year.
Just over 100,000 people in Bosnia have contracted COVID-19 and
3,298 have died.
In October Bosnia also borrowed 30 million euros from the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to
protect its banking system from risks posed by the health
crisis.
Neighboring Serbia, where 261,437 people have contracted
coronavirus and 2,275 have died, plans next week to pay 2
billion dinars ($20.61 million) in monthly minimum wages to
72,500 people working in hard-hit restaurants, hotels, tourist
agencies and rent-a-car companies.
($1 = 97.0200 Serbian dinars)
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic and Aleksandar Vasovic
Editing by Helen Popper)