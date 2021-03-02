World Bank : Achieving a Roma-Inclusive Recovery in Romania

As part of its largest stimulus package ever financed through the European Union (EU) budget, and targeted at rebuilding a post-Covid Europe, Romania will receive EUR 30.4 million through the Recovery and Resilience Facility. The Romanian Government is currently in the process of updating its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) with a view to restarting Romania's economic growth, while addressing the vulnerabilities that have been created or deepened by the crisis.

The World Bank has been an active partner with the Romanian Government in closing human and social development gaps and fostering equal opportunities for all Romanians. The Bank has moreover been actively supporting the Government's response to the pandemic.

A recovery from the pandemic provides Romania with a unique opportunity to remove structural barriers to the socio-economic inclusion of vulnerable population groups. As such, the World Bank Romania Country Office is organizing a virtual roundtable to discuss strategic priorities and opportunities that will ensure Romania's recovery is contributing to improved inclusion outcomes and the socio-economic resilience of vulnerable communities to future shocks.

The event brings together government representatives, international development partners and civil society stakeholders to explore concrete directions for targeted policies and investments to improve socio-economic cohesion, and promote equal opportunities and shared prosperity.

Referencing the findings of a recent World Bank assessment of the impacts of COVID-19 on vulnerable population groups and marginalized communities, the roundtable will: