Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank : Additional Financing for COVID-19 Response under the Third Municipal Development Project

03/07/2021 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Development Objective
The project development objective (PDO) is to enhance the institutional capacity of municipalities in the West Bank and Gaza for mor e accountable and sustainable service delivery.
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P174781

  • Status

    Active

  • Team Leader

    Christopher T. Pablo

  • Borrower

    Palestine Liberation Organization (For The Benefit of the Palestinian Authority)

  • Country

    West Bank and Gaza

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    March 5, 2021

  • Total Project Cost

    US$ 53.44 million

  • Implementing Agency

    Municipal Development Lending Fund (MDLF)

  • Last Update Date

    February 21, 2021

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Associated Projects

    P159258

  • Footnotes

    * Theme Classification did not exist at the time project was approved

    ** Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show commitment at Board approval. It does not reflect any cancellations.Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    *** Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
Germany: Kreditanstalt Fur Wiederaufbau (Kfw) 15.73
Special Financing 15.00
France: Govt. Of [Mofa And Afd (C2d)] 12.71
Partnership For Intrastructure Development Mdtf 10.00
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment N/A
IBRD + IDA Commitment N/A
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount 15.00
Total Project Cost** 53.44
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of February 28, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of February 28, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 20:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21pAll Aboard – Women as Drivers of Progress in Europe and Central Asia
PU
03:21pRailway Improvement and Safety for Egypt Project
PU
03:21pWORLD BANK  : Additional Financing for COVID-19 Response under the Third Municipal Development Project
PU
03:14pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD  : Inflation, ECB, Jobless Claims
DJ
01:44pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 522,973 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
01:34pU.S. CDC Says Delivered 116,363,405 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of March 7
RE
01:34pU.s. cdc says 7,389,102 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as of march 7 vs 7,349,495 doses administered as of march 6
RE
01:34pU.s. cdc says 30,686,881 individuals have received two doses of covid-19 vaccine as of march 7 vs 29,776,160 individuals as of march 6
RE
01:34pU.s. cdc says administered 90,351,750 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of march 7 vs 87,912,323 doses administered as of march 6
RE
01:34pU.s. cdc says 58,873,710 individuals have received one or more doses of covid-19 vaccine as of march 7 vs 57,358,849 individuals as of march 6
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Huawei Loses Cellular-Gear Market Share Outside China
2China February exports post record surge from COVID-19-depressed 2020 levels
3COVID-19 travel insurance becoming a vacation staple
4DASSAULT AVIATION : DASSAULT AVIATION : French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault killed in helicopter cr..
5Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ