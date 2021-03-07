|
World Bank : Additional Financing for COVID-19 Response under the Third Municipal Development Project
Abstract
Key Details
Finances
Ratings
Results
Development Objective
The project development objective (PDO) is to enhance the institutional capacity of municipalities in the West Bank and Gaza for mor e accountable and sustainable service delivery.
Key Details
Project Details
Last Update Date
February 21, 2021
Closing Date
N/A
Associated Projects
P159258
Footnotes
* Theme Classification did not exist at the time project was approved
** Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show commitment at Board approval. It does not reflect any cancellations.Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.
*** Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant
Sectors
Themes
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
Financier
Commitments
Germany: Kreditanstalt Fur Wiederaufbau (Kfw)
15.73
Special Financing
15.00
France: Govt. Of [Mofa And Afd (C2d)]
12.71
Partnership For Intrastructure Development Mdtf
10.00
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line
IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment
N/A
IDA Commitment
N/A
IBRD + IDA Commitment
N/A
Lending Instrument
Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount
15.00
Total Project Cost**
53.44
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of February 28, 2021
Financier
Approval Date
Closing Date
Principal
Disbursed
Repayments
Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of February 28, 2021
Period
Financier
Transaction Type
Amount (US$)
Footnotes
*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.
** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.
Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
COMPLETION RATINGS
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
Results Framework
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 20:20:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|