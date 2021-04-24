World Bank : Afghan communities reap benefits from a cross-regional energy project

The project will finance specific initiatives, such as expanding the current power grid, improving access to potable water and sanitation, and building new roads or irrigation systems.
View of the irrigation canal rehabilitated with support from CASA-CSP project Qala-e-Malik village of Laghman province.
Despite security challenges and COVID-19, CASA-CSP will keep providing the technical and financial support communities need to achieve their vision of rural development.
