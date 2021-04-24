Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank : Afghan communities reap benefits from a cross-regional energy project

04/24/2021 | 09:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A bold energy venture is about to improve access to sustainable electricity in Afghanistan and raise the living standards of thousands of Afghans.

Driving this outcome is the Central Asia-South Asia Electricity and Transmission Trade Project (or CASA-1000), which aims to boost electricity trade between the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan in Central Asia and Afghanistan and Pakistan in South Asia.

The equation is simple: The Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan have a surplus of clean hydropower, whereas Afghanistan and Pakistan face a chronic lack of electricity.

While responding to growing energy demands in the two South Asian countries, CASA-1000 will also support all four energy partners to expand and integrate their energy markets.

At the same time, a $30 million Community Support Program (CASA-CSP) will help ensure that communities that sit alongside the new transmission lines benefit from increased access to electricity and other services.

The project will finance specific initiatives, such as expanding the current power grid, improving access to potable water and sanitation, and building new roads or irrigation systems.

In coordination with local Afghan Community Development Councils (CDCs), the project will finance specific initiatives, such as expanding the current power grid, improving access to potable water and sanitation, and building new roads or irrigation systems.

Meeting Community Needs

The Qala-e-Malik village in Laghman province is one of the hundreds of Afghan communities eligible for support.

Like in most rural communities, Qala-e-Malik residents depend primarily on farming for their livelihoods. Reliable irrigation is crucial to growing crops. But sandbanks in the old canal absorb much of the water, requiring rehabilitation work to line the canal bed and sides with concrete to allow water to reach fields downstream.

The community received about 2.5 million afghanis (about $33,000) from CASA-CSP that were pooled with nearly 320,000 afghanis ($4,144) in community contributions to rebuild the irrigation canal.

Image
View of the irrigation canal rehabilitated with support from CASA-CSP project Qala-e-Malik village of Laghman province.

The decision to rebuild the irrigation canal as its most pressing need was made after a series of community-driven exercises and consultations with the residents of the area in the format of the Community Development Council (CDC).

Engineer Shah Khalid, who oversees the canal project, explains that 'the 750-meter-long irrigation canal will help increase the beneficiaries' agricultural production and increase the water flow. The project will [also] protect the nearby road from potential damages because of flooding. In addition, the construction of the improved irrigation canal will definitely help enhance the efficiency of water use.'

CASA-CSP has contributed much-needed technical assistance to engineers and will provide construction jobs for villagers. This comes at a critical time as employment opportunities are scarce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Residents of this community are really poor and the COVID-19 pandemic has made them poorer,' says Lal Mohammad, a member of the Qala-e-Malik CDC. 'Thanks to this project, the community was able to provide a solution to unemployment and our irrigation needs, ensuring our lands will bear food for our family and children for years to come.'

Communities and government officials agree that CASA-CSP's holistic approach is instrumental in boosting local development.

Despite security challenges and COVID-19, CASA-CSP will keep providing the technical and financial support communities need to achieve their vision of rural development.

In the words of the District Governor of Badpakh district in Laghman province: 'The implementation of regional and mega projects not only help our country grow economically and restore peace and stability, but also leads to grassroots development, bringing about critical changes in the living standards of our rural communities. I assure the responsible authorities that people warmly welcome the implementation of development projects and fully support these and other national projects.'

Despite security challenges and COVID-19, CASA-CSP will keep providing the technical and financial support communities need to achieve their vision of rural development.

The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Ministry of Finance, and Afghanistan by Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the national power utility company are working to connect Afghanistan to the most ambitious energy project in the region. CASA-1000 is supported by the International Development Association, the World Bank Group's fund for the poorest countries, and CASA-CSP is supported by the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, a multidoor trust fund managed by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 01:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aIndia reports record rise in coronavirus infections of 349,691
RE
12:18aIndia reports 2767 daily rise in coronavirus fatalities, taking total to 192,311
RE
12:18aIndia reports record daily rise in coronavirus infections of 349,691
RE
04/24U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
RE
04/24REFILE-U.S. to deploy support to India govt and healthcare workers
RE
04/24White house says in active talks on india covid-19 situation at high levels; will have more news to share very soon
RE
04/24White house says u.s. deeply concerned by current covid-19 situation in india, plans to quickly deploy additional support to indian government, health care workers
RE
04/24WORLD BANK  : Nepal strives to leave no one behind in earthquake reconstruction
PU
04/24CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES  : Reports Full Year 2020 Results
PU
04/24WORLD BANK  : Afghan communities reap benefits from a cross-regional energy project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kansas City Southern says it will talk with rival bidder CN; CP welcomes regulatory ruling
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : unit considers $673 million solar power plants in Texas ..
3NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC. : NEPTUNE WELLNESS : ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ne..
4ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Arcimoto Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Co..
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : US resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 11-day pause

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ