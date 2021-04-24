World Bank : Afghan communities reap benefits from a cross-regional energy project

The project will finance specific initiatives, such as expanding the current power grid, improving access to potable water and sanitation, and building new roads or irrigation systems.

In coordination with local Afghan Community Development Councils (CDCs), the project will finance specific initiatives, such as expanding the current power grid, improving access to potable water and sanitation, and building new roads or irrigation systems. Meeting Community Needs The Qala-e-Malik village in Laghman province is one of the hundreds of Afghan communities eligible for support. Like in most rural communities, Qala-e-Malik residents depend primarily on farming for their livelihoods. Reliable irrigation is crucial to growing crops. But sandbanks in the old canal absorb much of the water, requiring rehabilitation work to line the canal bed and sides with concrete to allow water to reach fields downstream. The community received about 2.5 million afghanis (about $33,000) from CASA-CSP that were pooled with nearly 320,000 afghanis ($4,144) in community contributions to rebuild the irrigation canal.

Image View of the irrigation canal rehabilitated with support from CASA-CSP project Qala-e-Malik village of Laghman province.

Despite security challenges and COVID-19, CASA-CSP will keep providing the technical and financial support communities need to achieve their vision of rural development.