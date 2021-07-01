World Bank : Appoints New Regional Director for Central Asia

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 - The World Bankis pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Tatiana Proskuryakova as the World Bank's new Regional Director for Central Asia. Based in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Ms. Proskuryakova will oversee a dynamic portfolio comprising over 80 projects totaling over $10 billion. The Central Asia program is one of the World Bank's biggest portfolios in terms of the number of projects and the volume of commitments. Ms. Proskuryakova succeeds Ms. Lilia Burunciuc who was in this position since 2016.

Central Asia is experiencing its first recession in a quarter century, largely caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ensuing economic crisis. Countries in the region were the first globally to have received the World Bank's COVID-19 emergency support to mitigate the negative impact on the economies, people's health, and wellbeing.

Under Ms. Proskuryakova's leadership, the World Bank will continue supporting the countries in Central Asia through innovative and diverse national and regional projects, robust analysis, and policy advice.

'There are a number of critical priorities to address as we help the countries in Central Asia gain pace in post-pandemic economic recovery. These include strengthening health and education systems, boosting productivity, building a more vibrant private sector, improving institutions, and moving towards green and inclusive economies,' said Ms. Proskuryakova. 'I look forward to leading the World Bank's long-standing partnership with the countries in Central Asia.'

Prior to this role, Ms. Proskuryakova held several managerial positions at the World Bank. Most recently she served as the Country Manager for Romania and Hungary. Ms. Proskuryakova also led World Bank teams in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.

Ms. Proskuryakova joined the World Bank in 1992 and throughout her career she has held various positions in headquarters and in field offices, including in operations (in Europe and Central Asia Region and in Latin America and the Caribbean Region), portfolio management (in Latin America Department of Development Effectiveness), and corporate strategy (in Operational Policy and Country Services Vice Presidency). From 2003-2007, Ms. Proskuryakova was Senior Advisor representing the Russian Federation at the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors.

Ms. Proskuryakova holds an M.Sc. in Economics/Political Economy from the Moscow State University and an M. Phil. in Economics from the University of Oxford.