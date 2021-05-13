Log in
World Bank : Behavior Change for Good

05/13/2021 | 12:20am EDT
Understanding the science of behavior change has the potential to save billions of life years globally. And changing daily decisions for the better can improve many other important social outcomes too, from savings balances to educational attainment. This talk will survey key research on how to overcome the obstacles that prevent many people from saving adequately, exercising regularly, studying assiduously, and generally achieving better life outcomes.

Stay tuned for more high-profile speakers in the Poverty & Equity Seminar series.

World Bank Group published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 04:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
