World Bank : How investing in community infrastructure is helping Mindanao respond to COVID-19

In support of COVID-19 response and early recovery, the Mindanao Trust Fund-Reconstruction and Development Project Phase III has delivered significant support in some of the poorest areas of Mindanao in the Philippines in just 5 months of implementation.

Mindanao is the second-largest island in the Philippines, with a population of over 25million people. However today, many Filipinos equate Mindanao with words like 'war' or 'hardship,' a reputation gained from the many years of conflict between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), one of the biggest revolutionary groups in Mindanao, , and the Philippine government . It's a decades-old struggle that has left the newly established Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) lagging far behind the rest of this middle-income country in terms of poverty, and human and economic development. According to the 2018 Philippine Statistics Authority, BARMM has the highest poverty incidence in the Philippines, at 63 percent.

With about 40,000 members, the MILF has long been fighting for their right to self-determination. Their major camps are spread across vast hinterlands along Lake Lanao and the Liguasan Marshland and marked by communities that have suffered years of extreme poverty, insecurity, and limited access to basic social services, education, and health facilities. Low agricultural productivity due to poor investments in infrastructure, as well as climate change, have left communities struggling to feed their families.

In 2005, to support the peace process between GPH and MILF, and at the request of GPH, the World Bank established the Mindanao Trust Fund (MTF) to pool international development assistance for the recovery of conflict-affected areas in Mindanao. One of the projects supported by the Fund was the Reconstruction and Development Project (RDP), which supported more than 638,000 beneficiaries, of whom 52 percent were female. 614 community sub-projects were completed in 332 barangays in 114 municipalities, and more than 300 people's organizations were formed.

In April 2018, a second phase of the Project (MTF-RDP 2) was initiated. This new phasewas centered on six MILF camps and delivered strong results with more than 45,000 beneficiaries, through 31 completed sub-projects. The second phase project closed in December 2020. Considering the significant gains of the previous projects andthe existing momentum in these communities, additional MTF funds were used to support a third and final phase, the Reconstruction and Development Project Phase III (RDP 3).

With the community's progress suffering a huge setback in 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTF-RDP 3 provided timely support. Given a very short timeline of 5 months (due to the imminent closing of the Trust Fund), RDP 3 delivered impressive results in support of the continued development of the six MILF camps - focusing on COVID-19 prevention and recovery; and mainstreaming the use of inclusive participatory governance approaches in BARMM ministries.

To support socio-economic development, the project supported the construction of 13 smaller infrastructure projects including multi-purpose centers; agricultural facilities; agri-trading and production facilities; access roads and farmers training centers. The selection of sub-projects was based on participatory community driven development.

'Before we used to carry arms and we plan how to win over the enemy. Now we plan for how to transform the community and ensure that people have access to sustainable livelihood,' says Ayobkhan Usman, Co-chair of Camp Bilal.