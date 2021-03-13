World Bank : Indigenous women in STEM

Dr Dovan Rai, 37, has been balancing her work as a research fellow at the Global Institute for Interdisciplinary Studies (GIIS), Nepal and as an educator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies for a sustainable future. She has a PhD in Computer science from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Massachusetts and is working in the Nepali education sector to promote the use and better understanding of information technology.

Dr Rai designs workshops for children (11-15 years) on data science, machine learning and AI in a game-like and fun way to help them better grasp the uses of IT in problem solving. She is also an active facilitator in the non-profit, Women in Information Technology, that focuses on advancing women in technology through mentorship, leadership development and training.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, she shifted to conducting virtual workshops and webinars for educators and designed a website for updates and information on the Coronavirus. The site has informative videos, animations and quizzes to help children understand the pandemic and the virus. Her focus now is in research and beta test interactive activities with different age groups of students. She plans to travel to Province 1 to provide the workshop soon.