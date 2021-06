The IEP has two main parts with specific and complementary objectives. The first part highlights key developments over recent months, and places these in a longer-term and global context. Based on these developments, and on policy changes over the period, the IEP regularly updates the outlook for Indonesia's economy. This part of the report contributes to the critical need for regular and sound macroeconomic monitoring of the COVID-19 crisis. The second part of the report provides an in-depth examination of selected economic and policy issues, and analysis of medium-term development challenges. ic participation.

The first part of the June 2021 edition of the IEP will assess the recovery from the COVID-19 shock and policy priorities to accelerate the recovery.

The second part of the report will analyze the constraints and policies to create high quality jobs and promote women economic participation.