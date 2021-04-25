Log in
World Bank : Iraq - High Frequency Phone Survey (IHFPS) to Monitor Impacts of COVID-19

04/25/2021 | 04:16am EDT
Results from August, September, and October 2020 Rounds

Iraq faced a dual shock of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and a collapse of oil prices in 2020. It is one of the most COVID-19 impacted countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in terms of number of cases and deaths. Even prior to the pandemic, due to the recurrent episodes of violence and displacement and economic shock, many Iraqis were already facing difficult conditions, making them particularly vulnerable to the crisis. This report presents findings from the first three rounds of the Iraq's High Frequency Phone Survey (IHFPS) designed to monitor the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic, associated lockdowns, and economic shock triggered by the plunge of oil prices in the international market that created even greater constraint on Iraq's already very tight fiscal space.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 08:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
