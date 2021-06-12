|
World Bank : Manage Successful Impact Evaluation Surveys
-
The virtual Manage Successful Impact Evaluation Surveys (MSIES) course teaches the workflow for primary data collection, with a focus on remote adaptations during a pandemic. The course will cover best practices at all stages of the primary data workflow, from planning a survey to piloting survey instruments and monitoring data quality once fieldwork begins. There will be a strong emphasis throughout on research ethics and reproducible workflows.
The course will last three weeks, from May 24-June 11. It is designed for World Bank employees, development practitioners, and public servants involved with primary data collection for research or monitoring and evaluation. MSIES specifically focuses on surveys for impact evaluation, project monitoring, or other research purposes, typically implemented by private firms (differentiated from national statistics surveys).
The course will use a combination of pre-recorded lectures, live Q&As and panel discussions, case studies, readings, and hands-on exercises. There are two modes of participating in the course. Participants will indicate their preferred option when registering.
-
Certificate - Participants will be required to complete all activities and will receive a course certificate if they do so successfully. The estimated time required is 8-10 hours per week.
-
Audit - Participants can attend sessions of their choosing and are not required to complete all activities. No course certificate will be provided.
This course does not require any previous technical or software programming knowledge. However, the hands-on exercises will include optional activities for participants that wish to improve their survey programming or statistical software skills.
Participants will learn to:
-
Plan for and prepare a successful survey
-
Design high-quality survey instruments
-
Effectively train surveyors (including remote training)
-
Monitor survey implementation and ensure high-quality data
-
Handle confidential data securely
Registration for the course has closed.
-
|
Week 1: May 24-May 28, 2021
Preparing for data collection
|
Manage Successful Surveys: Introduction
Live webinar (30 minutes)
10AM EST | May 24, 2021
|
SESSION
|
FORMAT
|
Module 1: Prepare for a successful survey
|
Self-paced activity (1 hr)
|
Module 2: Design a questionnaire
|
Self-paced activity (1.5 hr)
|
Module 3: Pilot a questionnaire
|
Self-paced activity (1.5 hr)
|
Panel 1: Survey Mode Matters
Live webinar (1 hour) + Q&A (30 minutes)
10 AM EST | 27 May 2021
|
Week 2: May 31-June 4, 2021
Collecting Data Ethically
|
SESSIION
|
FORMAT
|
Module 4: Program a questionnaire for electronic data collection
|
Self-paced activity (1.5 hr)
|
Module 5: Training enumerators
|
Self-paced activity (1 hr)
|
Module 6: Research Ethics
|
Self-paced activity (1 hr)
|
Panel 2: Tips and Tricks for Remotely Training Enumerators
Live webinar (1 hour) + live Q&A (30 minutes),
10AM EST | 3 June 2021
|
Week 3: June 7-11, 2021
Assuring high-quality data
|
SESSION
|
FORMAT
|
Module 7: Protecting respondent privacy
|
Self-paced activity (2 hrs)
|
Module 8: Monitor data quality from the field
|
Self-paced activity (2 hrs)
|
Video: Data quality monitoring
|
Video (30 mins)
|
Module 9: High-frequency checks of data quality
|
Self-paced activity (2 hrs
|
Video: iefieldkit, a Stata package for high-quality data collection
|
Video (25 mins)
|
Manage Successful Surveys: Closing Session
Live Q&A on videos (30 minutes) + Closing remarks (30 minutes)
10AM EST | 10 June 2021
-
Keynote Speaker
Arianna Legovini
Founder and Head of DIME
Arianna Legovini is founder and head of the Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) Department of the World Bank. She established this group in 2009 creating a model of collaboration between economic development research and practice to optimize the returns to development finance and build governments capacity for data and evidence-informed country policies. She raised $200 million to develop impact evaluation programs in under-evaluated sectors innovating in measurement and data systems, and using data analytics and experimental evidence to transform global development policy. She now presides over a team of 200 people working with 200 agencies in 60 countries shaping the design and adaptive implementation of $20 billion in development finance. She started similar groups in the Interamerican Development Bank and the Africa region of the World Bank. An economist by training, she has been providing advice to 30 multilateral and bilateral development agencies in the world.
Course Facilitators and Speakers
Luíza Andrade
Junior Data Scientist
Luíza Andrade is a Junior Data Scientist with the Development Impact Evaluation department (DIME) at the World Bank Group. Her work on the DIME Analytics team focuses on promoting research transparency and reproducibility practices through trainings and code review. She also works across DIME's portfolio of impact evaluations to incorporate non-traditional data sources such as high-frequency crowdsourced and web-scraped data. Luíza has also developed original software tools for research, including web-based data interfaces and the ietoolkit and iefieldkit Stata packages. Her research work has focused on agriculture, gender, and environmental policy. She has a BA and an MSc in Economics from the University of São Paulo.
Erick Baumgartner
Research Field Coordinator
Erick Baumgartner has been a Research Field Coordinator working with DIME since 2017. He holds a Master's in Economics from the University of São Paulo (USP), a Bachelor's in Economics from the Free University of Berlin (FUB) and a Bachelor's in International Relations from the State University of São Paulo (UNESP).
Kristoffer Bjarkefur
Data Scientist
Kristoffer Bjarkefur is a Data Scientist consultant in the Impact Evaluation department of the Development Research Group (DIME). He is passionate to take concepts and best practices from the world of computer science and adapt them so that they are more accessible to researchers working with data intense research projects in development. He is especially interested in topics like coding best practices, data security and version control. Kristoffer has a BA in Economics from Lund University, a MA in International Relations from Johns Hopkins University and has studied computer science at Stanford University.
Benjamin Daniels
Research Fellow
Benjamin Daniels is a Research Fellow in the gui2de group at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. Benjamin's research focuses on the delivery of high-quality primary health care in developing contexts. His work on data from India, Kenya, South Africa, China, and other locations has highlighted the importance of direct measurement of health care provider knowledge, effort, and practice. He has supported some the largest research studies to date utilizing clinical vignettes, provider observation, and standardized patients. Benjamin is a member of the QuTUB Project team. Benjamin also works with DIME Analytics to improve the reproducibility, transparency, and credibility of development research. This work comprises code and process development, research personnel training, and direct support for data analysis and survey development. These tools include software products like iefieldkit and ietoolkit, research resources like the DIME Wiki and the Development Research in Practice resource handbook.
Marc-Andrea Fiorina
Research Assistant
Marc-Andrea Fiorina is a second-year research assistant with DIME. He is currently supporting data collection and analysis in three countries to assess and compare the impact of gender-targeted cash transfers on women's economic outcomes and social norms. Prior to joining DIME, Marc-Andrea completed an MA in International Relations from John Hopkins SAIS and a BA in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University of Oxford.
Mariana Garcia-Martinez
Research Consultant
Mariana Garcia-Martinez is a Field Coordinator and Research Consultant with DIME's unit on Gender, Economic Opportunity, and Fragility. Her current work focuses on coordinating and implementing impact evaluations aimed at both improving skills and jobs for at-risk youth as well as building resilience, in the Sahel and Central America. Prior to joining DIME, Mariana worked at Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) Mexico, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and at Toulouse School of Economics. Mariana holds a Master's degree in Public Politics and Development from Toulouse School of Economics and two Bachelor's degrees in Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and Université Toulouse I Capitole.
Aram Gassama
Research Analyst
Aram Gassama is a Research Analyst for the Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) department at the World Bank. She supports the ieConnect team in the implementation of multiple impact evaluations through their different stages and in the supervision of field and research activities. She has also been working as a field coordinator with DIME in Senegal for two years. She holds a master's degree in Public Policies and Development Economics and a bachelor's degree in Economics and Law, both degrees obtained from Toulouse School of Economics. Her research interests focus on transport, gender and agriculture.
Steven Glover
Research Analyst
Steven Glover is a Research Analyst at DIME, working on the design and implementation of the rural development impact evaluation portfolio in Mozambique. He specializes in primary data collection, stakeholder coordination and field supervision of rural development impact evaluation programs. Prior to joining DIME in 2015, Steven had worked as an Overseas Development Institute (ODI) Fellow at the Ministry of Agriculture (MADER) in Mozambique, and afterwards with the Development Economics Research Group (DERG) at the University of Copenhagen. He holds an MSc in Development Economics from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, and a BSc in Economics from the University of York.
Judith Indalecio
Program Coordinator
Judith Indalecio is a Program Coordinator at the World Bank in the Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) unit. At DIME, Judith coordinates program activities and operations for ieConnect, a transport research program helping the World Bank and 24 government clients make evidence-based decisions. She also supports the design and implementation of an app to measure gender-based violence in public transport in Tanzania. Additionally, she is part of the DIME Analytics team. She has a dual Bachelor's degree in International Affairs and Latin American Studies from the George Washington University.
Maria Ruth Jones
DIME Analytics Leader
Maria Ruth Jones co-founded and now leads DIME Analytics, an initiative to improve the quality, transparency, and reproducibility of empirical research. Through DIME Analytics, she creates public goods to benefit the global research community, such as Development Research in Practice, the DIME Wiki, the Manage Successful Impact Evaluations course, and the Manage Successful Surveys course. Maria also works on impact evaluations in agriculture and transport; current projects focus on the impacts of large-scale, rural infrastructure projects in Rwanda. Maria joined the World Bank in 2009. Previous roles at DIME include coordination of the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program impact evaluation portfolio (2012-16) and a program of impact evaluations with the government of Malawi (2009-11). Maria has an MA in international relations / development economics from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, and a BA in Economics and Spanish from Amherst College.
Timo Kapelari
Research Assistant
Timo Kapelari is a research assistant in the Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) unit of the World Bank. He is currently supporting data collection and analysis for rural development projects in Mozambique. Prior to joining DIME in 2020, he worked as a research assistant at London School of Economics. Timo holds a master's degree in International Trade, Finance and Development from Barcelona Graduate School of Economics and a BSc in Business and Economics from Johannes Kepler University Linz.
Roshni Khincha
Impact Evaluation Analyst
Roshni Khincha is an Impact Evaluation Analyst and Data Coordinator with Development Impact Evaluation (DIME). She works as a Data Coordinator for the DIME Analytics team where she supports development of best practices and capacity building activities in data and survey workflows. She also works as an Impact Evaluation Analyst on project management, and data quality assurance, and data analysis of agricultural impact evaluations in Rwanda. Previously, she has worked with Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) and holds a Masters in Economics from London School of Economics (LSE).
Sékou Kone
Coordinator
Sékou Kone is an Impact Evaluation Coordinator in the Impact Evaluation department of the Development Research Group (DIME) at the World Bank Group. He works on Local governance and Private sector in Burkina Faso, supporting Impact evaluations design and implementation, and focuses on Data collections preparation and monitoring with Client and survey firms, while working on Data quality insurance. He has 10 years of professional experience, including 4 with the Word Bank, but initially worked as an Operation officer in a Consultant firm for more than 4 years. Sékou has a Master's degree in Statistics and Economics in Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Statistique et d'Economie Appliquée d'Abidjan (ENSEA), Côte d'Ivoire.'
Christophe Ndahimana
Analyst
Christophe Ndahimana is an Impact Evaluation Analyst at Development Impact Evaluation's World Bank Research Group in Rwanda, where he supports an Impact Evaluation portfolio in different sectors. He works closely with Field-Coordinators and Research Assistants on the Rwanda portfolio; supervising field activities and data analysis - providing analytical and managerial support as appropriate. Liaising between government officials, World Bank operations and research economists, he is closely involved with research design and program implementation with projects at various stages in the life cycle including pilot, baseline, midline, dissemination and scale-up. Prior to joining DIME, he was a Senior Research Associate at Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), Field Manager at Mathematica Policy Research and other research institutions.
Patricia Paskov
Analyst
Patricia Paskov is an Analyst with Development Impact Evaluation (DIME)'s Bureaucracy Lab team. She supports the Bureaucracy Lab's design and implementation of impact evaluations on public sector productivity in a range of EU countries including Estonia, Lithuania, and The Slovak Republic. Previously, she worked with the World Bank's Africa Gender Innovation Lab; the World Bank's Mind, Behavior, and Development Unit (eMBeD); Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) Peru; and an IGC-funded research initiative on civil service and governance in Paraguay. Patricia completed her MSc in Economics at the Barcelona Graduate School of Economics, and her BSc in Applied Economics and Latin American American Studies at The University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Beatriz Ribeiro
Consultant
Beatriz Ribeiro is a Consultant in the Development Impact Evaluation unit at the World Bank. She supports impact evaluations in Latin America in the areas of private sector development and justice (with the DE JURE program). She holds a BA and an MSc in Economics from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro.
Luis Eduardo San Martin
Data Coordinator
Luis Eduardo San Martin is a Data Coordinator at the World Bank's Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) Analytics group, where he conducts code reviews to ensure the computational reproducibility of DIME's research and provides data science support for DIME's portfolio of impact evaluations. Before joining DIME Analytics, Luis Eduardo worked as Data Analyst for the Peruvian government and as Research Associate for Innovations for Poverty Action, where he designed and implemented the data acquisition components of impact evaluations. Luis Eduardo holds an MSc in Computational Analysis and Public Policy from the University of Chicago and a BSc in Economics Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Ingenieria in Lima.
Jérôme Sansonetti
Field Coordinator
Jérôme Sansonetti is a Field Coordinator in the Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) unit of the World Bank. He works on several randomized controlled trials set in Tanzania, and focusing on the sector of water, sanitation and hygiene. Jérôme evaluated and implemented projects in Burundi, Afghanistan and Tanzania, and holds master's degrees from the Paris School of Economics (in Public Policy and Development) and HEC Paris (in Managerial Economics).
Ankriti Singh
Research Assistant
Ankriti Singh is a Research Assistant at DIME. She supports data collection, monitoring, and analysis of rural development impact evaluations in Mozambique. Prior to joining DIME in 2019, Ankriti completed her master's in economics from Tufts University.
Avnish Dayal Singh
Consultant
Avnish Dayal Singh is a Consultant and Research Assistant at the Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) department at the World Bank. He manages the content-creation of the DIME Wiki, and supports the DIME Analytics team on various trainings and other initiatives based on DIME's development research practices. He also works with the MyIE team to collate and track vital indicators for DIME's global portfolio of impact evaluations using the MyIE portal. Avnish has a Masters' in Quantitative Economics and Econometrics from Columbia University (New York), and a Bachelors' in Economics from the University of Delhi (India). His interests involve combining development data with lessons from economic theory and field studies to improve the efficacy of development policy mechanisms globally. Previously, Avnish has worked at Ernst&Young (India), and the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University.
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 04:12:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|