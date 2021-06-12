World Bank : Manage Successful Impact Evaluation Surveys

Luíza Andrade Junior Data Scientist Luíza Andrade is a Junior Data Scientist with the Development Impact Evaluation department (DIME) at the World Bank Group. Her work on the DIME Analytics team focuses on promoting research transparency and reproducibility practices through trainings and code review. She also works across DIME's portfolio of impact evaluations to incorporate non-traditional data sources such as high-frequency crowdsourced and web-scraped data. Luíza has also developed original software tools for research, including web-based data interfaces and the ietoolkit and iefieldkit Stata packages. Her research work has focused on agriculture, gender, and environmental policy. She has a BA and an MSc in Economics from the University of São Paulo.

Erick Baumgartner Research Field Coordinator Erick Baumgartner has been a Research Field Coordinator working with DIME since 2017. He holds a Master's in Economics from the University of São Paulo (USP), a Bachelor's in Economics from the Free University of Berlin (FUB) and a Bachelor's in International Relations from the State University of São Paulo (UNESP).

Kristoffer Bjarkefur Data Scientist Kristoffer Bjarkefur is a Data Scientist consultant in the Impact Evaluation department of the Development Research Group (DIME). He is passionate to take concepts and best practices from the world of computer science and adapt them so that they are more accessible to researchers working with data intense research projects in development. He is especially interested in topics like coding best practices, data security and version control. Kristoffer has a BA in Economics from Lund University, a MA in International Relations from Johns Hopkins University and has studied computer science at Stanford University.

Benjamin Daniels Research Fellow Benjamin Daniels is a Research Fellow in the gui2de group at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. Benjamin's research focuses on the delivery of high-quality primary health care in developing contexts. His work on data from India, Kenya, South Africa, China, and other locations has highlighted the importance of direct measurement of health care provider knowledge, effort, and practice. He has supported some the largest research studies to date utilizing clinical vignettes, provider observation, and standardized patients. Benjamin is a member of the QuTUB Project team. Benjamin also works with DIME Analytics to improve the reproducibility, transparency, and credibility of development research. This work comprises code and process development, research personnel training, and direct support for data analysis and survey development. These tools include software products like iefieldkit and ietoolkit, research resources like the DIME Wiki and the Development Research in Practice resource handbook.

Marc-Andrea Fiorina Research Assistant Marc-Andrea Fiorina is a second-year research assistant with DIME. He is currently supporting data collection and analysis in three countries to assess and compare the impact of gender-targeted cash transfers on women's economic outcomes and social norms. Prior to joining DIME, Marc-Andrea completed an MA in International Relations from John Hopkins SAIS and a BA in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University of Oxford.

Mariana Garcia-Martinez Research Consultant Mariana Garcia-Martinez is a Field Coordinator and Research Consultant with DIME's unit on Gender, Economic Opportunity, and Fragility. Her current work focuses on coordinating and implementing impact evaluations aimed at both improving skills and jobs for at-risk youth as well as building resilience, in the Sahel and Central America. Prior to joining DIME, Mariana worked at Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) Mexico, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and at Toulouse School of Economics. Mariana holds a Master's degree in Public Politics and Development from Toulouse School of Economics and two Bachelor's degrees in Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and Université Toulouse I Capitole.

Aram Gassama Research Analyst Aram Gassama is a Research Analyst for the Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) department at the World Bank. She supports the ieConnect team in the implementation of multiple impact evaluations through their different stages and in the supervision of field and research activities. She has also been working as a field coordinator with DIME in Senegal for two years. She holds a master's degree in Public Policies and Development Economics and a bachelor's degree in Economics and Law, both degrees obtained from Toulouse School of Economics. Her research interests focus on transport, gender and agriculture.

Steven Glover Research Analyst Steven Glover is a Research Analyst at DIME, working on the design and implementation of the rural development impact evaluation portfolio in Mozambique. He specializes in primary data collection, stakeholder coordination and field supervision of rural development impact evaluation programs. Prior to joining DIME in 2015, Steven had worked as an Overseas Development Institute (ODI) Fellow at the Ministry of Agriculture (MADER) in Mozambique, and afterwards with the Development Economics Research Group (DERG) at the University of Copenhagen. He holds an MSc in Development Economics from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, and a BSc in Economics from the University of York.

Judith Indalecio Program Coordinator Judith Indalecio is a Program Coordinator at the World Bank in the Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) unit. At DIME, Judith coordinates program activities and operations for ieConnect, a transport research program helping the World Bank and 24 government clients make evidence-based decisions. She also supports the design and implementation of an app to measure gender-based violence in public transport in Tanzania. Additionally, she is part of the DIME Analytics team. She has a dual Bachelor's degree in International Affairs and Latin American Studies from the George Washington University.

Maria Ruth Jones DIME Analytics Leader Maria Ruth Jones co-founded and now leads DIME Analytics, an initiative to improve the quality, transparency, and reproducibility of empirical research. Through DIME Analytics, she creates public goods to benefit the global research community, such as Development Research in Practice, the DIME Wiki, the Manage Successful Impact Evaluations course, and the Manage Successful Surveys course. Maria also works on impact evaluations in agriculture and transport; current projects focus on the impacts of large-scale, rural infrastructure projects in Rwanda. Maria joined the World Bank in 2009. Previous roles at DIME include coordination of the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program impact evaluation portfolio (2012-16) and a program of impact evaluations with the government of Malawi (2009-11). Maria has an MA in international relations / development economics from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, and a BA in Economics and Spanish from Amherst College.

Timo Kapelari Research Assistant Timo Kapelari is a research assistant in the Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) unit of the World Bank. He is currently supporting data collection and analysis for rural development projects in Mozambique. Prior to joining DIME in 2020, he worked as a research assistant at London School of Economics. Timo holds a master's degree in International Trade, Finance and Development from Barcelona Graduate School of Economics and a BSc in Business and Economics from Johannes Kepler University Linz.

Roshni Khincha Impact Evaluation Analyst Roshni Khincha is an Impact Evaluation Analyst and Data Coordinator with Development Impact Evaluation (DIME). She works as a Data Coordinator for the DIME Analytics team where she supports development of best practices and capacity building activities in data and survey workflows. She also works as an Impact Evaluation Analyst on project management, and data quality assurance, and data analysis of agricultural impact evaluations in Rwanda. Previously, she has worked with Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) and holds a Masters in Economics from London School of Economics (LSE).

Sékou Kone Coordinator Sékou Kone is an Impact Evaluation Coordinator in the Impact Evaluation department of the Development Research Group (DIME) at the World Bank Group. He works on Local governance and Private sector in Burkina Faso, supporting Impact evaluations design and implementation, and focuses on Data collections preparation and monitoring with Client and survey firms, while working on Data quality insurance. He has 10 years of professional experience, including 4 with the Word Bank, but initially worked as an Operation officer in a Consultant firm for more than 4 years. Sékou has a Master's degree in Statistics and Economics in Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Statistique et d'Economie Appliquée d'Abidjan (ENSEA), Côte d'Ivoire.'

Christophe Ndahimana Analyst Christophe Ndahimana is an Impact Evaluation Analyst at Development Impact Evaluation's World Bank Research Group in Rwanda, where he supports an Impact Evaluation portfolio in different sectors. He works closely with Field-Coordinators and Research Assistants on the Rwanda portfolio; supervising field activities and data analysis - providing analytical and managerial support as appropriate. Liaising between government officials, World Bank operations and research economists, he is closely involved with research design and program implementation with projects at various stages in the life cycle including pilot, baseline, midline, dissemination and scale-up. Prior to joining DIME, he was a Senior Research Associate at Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), Field Manager at Mathematica Policy Research and other research institutions.

Patricia Paskov Analyst Patricia Paskov is an Analyst with Development Impact Evaluation (DIME)'s Bureaucracy Lab team. She supports the Bureaucracy Lab's design and implementation of impact evaluations on public sector productivity in a range of EU countries including Estonia, Lithuania, and The Slovak Republic. Previously, she worked with the World Bank's Africa Gender Innovation Lab; the World Bank's Mind, Behavior, and Development Unit (eMBeD); Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) Peru; and an IGC-funded research initiative on civil service and governance in Paraguay. Patricia completed her MSc in Economics at the Barcelona Graduate School of Economics, and her BSc in Applied Economics and Latin American American Studies at The University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Beatriz Ribeiro Consultant Beatriz Ribeiro is a Consultant in the Development Impact Evaluation unit at the World Bank. She supports impact evaluations in Latin America in the areas of private sector development and justice (with the DE JURE program). She holds a BA and an MSc in Economics from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro.

Luis Eduardo San Martin Data Coordinator Luis Eduardo San Martin is a Data Coordinator at the World Bank's Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) Analytics group, where he conducts code reviews to ensure the computational reproducibility of DIME's research and provides data science support for DIME's portfolio of impact evaluations. Before joining DIME Analytics, Luis Eduardo worked as Data Analyst for the Peruvian government and as Research Associate for Innovations for Poverty Action, where he designed and implemented the data acquisition components of impact evaluations. Luis Eduardo holds an MSc in Computational Analysis and Public Policy from the University of Chicago and a BSc in Economics Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Ingenieria in Lima.

Jérôme Sansonetti Field Coordinator Jérôme Sansonetti is a Field Coordinator in the Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) unit of the World Bank. He works on several randomized controlled trials set in Tanzania, and focusing on the sector of water, sanitation and hygiene. Jérôme evaluated and implemented projects in Burundi, Afghanistan and Tanzania, and holds master's degrees from the Paris School of Economics (in Public Policy and Development) and HEC Paris (in Managerial Economics).

Ankriti Singh Research Assistant Ankriti Singh is a Research Assistant at DIME. She supports data collection, monitoring, and analysis of rural development impact evaluations in Mozambique. Prior to joining DIME in 2019, Ankriti completed her master's in economics from Tufts University.