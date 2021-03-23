World Bank : Moldova - Blueing the Black Sea Consultations

Ambassador Michael B. Christides Secretary General of the Permanent International Secretariat/The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Ambassador Michael B. Christides is the Secretary General of the Permanent International Secretariat (PERMIS) of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Born in Thessaloniki, Greece, Ambassador Christides joined the Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in 1976 as first in his Class and served with distinction until his retirement in August 2014. Among other assignments, he served as Ambassador of Greece to Bulgaria, to Turkey, and to Argentina, and held senior posts in the Hellenic MFA as Political Director for South East Europe, as Director General for International Organizations, International Security & Cooperation and as Director General for International Economic Relations. Ambassador Christides participated in many international meetings and conferences and has spent more than 20 years dealing with Southeast European/Balkan issues, while travelling extensively in the region.

Ion Perju Minister of Agriculture, Regional Development, and Environment of the Republic of Moldova Mr. Ion Perju has served as Minister of Agriculture, Regional Development, and Environment of Moldova since November 2019. He started his career in 1990 as a school teacher, continued as a university lecturer at the State Agrarian University of Moldova, and in 2006, joined the Ministry of Agriculture as Head of the Policy Analysis, Monitoring, and Evaluation Department, and was appointed Deputy Minister two years later. In 2010-2016, Mr. Perju held various consulting assignments with the World Bank and USAID in farm management, agri-food, and food security. Since 2016, he has served as Advisor to the President of Moldova in the field of industrial agriculture and public administration. Mr. Perju holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the State Agrarian University of Moldova.

Anna Akhalkatsi Country Manager for Moldova, Europe, and Central Asia, World Bank Anna Akhalkatsi is the World Bank Country Manager for Moldova based in Chisinau. She oversees the World Bank's program in the country and leads policy dialogue with government counterparts, civil society. and other partners. Ms. Akhalkatsi first joined the World Bank in 1999 as an economist in Tbilisi, Georgia. She then became the country representative for the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Georgia before moving to Washington, D.C. where she worked on strategy and small business finance, as well as firm capability, value chains, and agribusiness issues. Her most recent assignment was the Regional Lead for IFC's Cross-Cutting Advisory in the region of Latin America and Caribbean. Before joining the World Bank Group, Ms. Akhalkatsi worked at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Parliament of Georgia, and did private sector consulting.

Stanislav Petrascu Common Maritime Agenda National Hub of Moldova Stanislav Petrascu has served in several capacities on a number of EU-funded projects in the transport sector in Moldova since 2012. His first engagement with the marine sector was on the TRACECA Maritime Safety and Security Project, where, in 2014-2016, he held the position of the National Coordination Expert. During his activities as part of the EU High-Level Advisers project, he contributed, among other efforts, to the development of a transport sector project pipeline-at the time, one of the very few of its kind among Moldova's line ministries. Before joining the Common Maritime Agenda National HUB of Moldova, Mr. Petrascu served as Project Deputy Director of technical assistance for the transport sector reform, which also included capacity building and support to Moldova's maritime transport. Mr. Petrascu holds a BA in Law and International Relations and has 12 years of professional experience in coordination of international relations and external communication with various state institutions and enterprises of Moldova.

Lucia Capatina Vice President, OIKUMENA Public Association Ms. Lucia Capatina joined the OIKUMENA team in 2005 supporting various projects related to environmental protection as consultant or project manager. She managed projects in the field of flood risk management and Protected Areas. In the past 10 years, she has been involved in the projects financed by PPRD East, EUWI Plus, European Investment Bank, GEF/SGP, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), and the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) with the main focus on floods and management plans, as well as TEMPUS and Erasmus Plus Programmes in the field of education. She is a Lecturer at Tiraspol State University in Chisinau and holds a master's degree in Environmental Sciences from University of the Academy of Sciences of Moldova and a master's degree in Geography from Faculty of Geography, Tiraspol State University.

Iryna Makarenko Pollution Monitoring and Assessment Officer, Commission on the Protection of the Black Sea Against Pollution Ms. Iryna Makarenko is a Pollution Monitoring and Assessment Officer (PMA Officer) at Permanent Secretariat to the Commission on the Protection of the Black Sea Against Pollution (Bucharest Convention), an international intergovernmental organization and the Regional Sea Convention for the Black Sea based in Istanbul, Turkey. Before moving to Turkey, she worked as a diplomat in the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union in Brussels as well as Advisor to Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine on European Integration and as a diplomat at the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. She holds a master's degree in Environmental and Energy Law (Faculty of Law, Catholic University of Leuven, Kingdom of Belgium), as well as Certificates on Water Law (University of Dundee, Scotland), Environmental Diplomacy (University of Geneva, Switzerland), and Regional Economics (University of Genoa, Italy).

Owen McIntyre Director LLM, University College Cork Prof. McIntyre's principal interest is the field of Environmental Law, with a particular research focus on International Water Law. He is the General Editor of the Journal of Water Law and has served as the inaugural Chair of the IUCN World Commission on Environmental Law's Specialist Group on Water and Wetlands, as a panel member of the Project Complaints Mechanism of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and as a member of the Scientific Committee of the European Environment Agency. He holds visiting positions at the University of Dundee, Charles University Prague, Xiamen University, and Wuhan University.

Eolina Milova Senior Environmental Specialist, World Bank Ms. Eolina Milova is an environmental lawyer with more than 20 years of professional experience. She started her career in the Parliament of Bulgaria as a legislative researcher. Subsequently, she worked in the EU Integration Department of the Ministry of Environment of Bulgaria, at the time when the country prepared for and completed its accession to the EU. In this capacity, Ms. Milova led the negotiations on the environment chapter, including the harmonization of the national environmental legislation with the EU acquis. After Bulgaria joined the EU, Ms. Milova headed the EU coordination department and led efforts in preparation of negotiation positions for the EU Council on Environment. Ms. Milova has served as Senior Environment Specialist at the Bulgarian country office of the World Bank since 2009. In the last 12 years she worked on both lending and analytical projects in the field of environment, water, energy, agriculture, transport, and regional development. More recently, her work program is covering issues as diverse as air quality, forestry, water resource and floods management, integrated regional investments, and just transition in the context of the EGD, among others. In the last two years, Ms. Milova has been deeply involved in the emerging Blueing the Black Sea program of the World Bank, focusing on pollution and strengthening governance of the Blue Economy.

Bérengère Prince Lead Natural Resources Management Specialist, World Bank Ms. Bérengère Prince, Lead Natural Resources Management Specialist, joined the World Bank in 2010. Over the past decade, she has led several blue engagements in Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Since her transfer to the World Bank's Europe and Central Asia Region Environment, Natural Resources, and Blue Economy Global Practice in March 2020, she has been leading the preparation of a new regional program for the Black Sea and serves as a technical lead for teams working in the blue space in Bulgaria, Croatia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Russia. Since September 2019, she also led the preparation of the World Bank report Realizing the Blue Economy Potential of Albania.

Rositsa Stoeva Executive Manager, BSEC PERMIS / BBSEA Project Manager Ms. Rositsa Stoeva serves as Executive Manager at the Permanent International Secretariat (PERMIS) of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Born in Dimitrovgrad, Bulgaria, Ms. Stoeva joined the Bulgaria Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2003. She served in Istanbul and Skopje. Before joining the BSEC PERMIS in 2017, she held a position of Head of Regional Cooperation Department at the Southeastern Europe Directorate, Counsellor, at the Bulgaria Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ms. Stoeva has spent nearly two decades addressing Southeastern European and Balkan issues and travelling extensively in the region.