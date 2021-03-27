World Bank : Online Morning Seminar #97 “Women, Business and the Law 2021”

Countries are inching toward greater gender equality, but women around the world continue to face laws and regulations that restrict their economic opportunity, with the COVID-19 pandemic creating new challenges to their health, safety, and economic security, a new World Bank report 'Women, Business and the Law 2021' says. Reforms to remove obstacles to women's economic inclusion have been slow in many regions and uneven within them, according to Women, Business and the Law 2021. On average, women have just three-quarters of the legal rights afforded to men. Women were already at a disadvantage before the pandemic, and government initiatives to buffer some of its effects, while innovative, have been limited in many countries, the report says.

At this online seminar, Natália Mazoni Silva Martins, Analyst, and Julia Braunmiller, Private Sector Development Specialist, the Women, Business and the Law project, introduced the main points of the report.

8am-9am, Friday March 26, 2021 (Japan Standard Time)

Natália Martins is an Analyst at the World Bank, in Washington DC, where she works with the Women, Business and the Law team. She joined the Development Economics Global Indicators Group in February 2016. Previously, she worked in both the public and private sector, notably with tax planning, legal advisory, and corporate law. She holds a Master of Laws degree in International Legal Studies from American University Washington College of Law in Washington DC, a Bachelor of Laws degree from Faculdade de Direito Milton Campos and is a specialist in Tax Law with a certificate from Gama Filho University, both in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Julia Constanze Braunmiller joined the Women, Business and the Law project in 2015. She leads the project's family law survey and manages the corresponding topics on women's legal capacity, mobility and access to finance. Previously, she directed legal reform programs at the Johns Hopkins University on combating human trafficking and promoting clinical legal education throughout the Middle East and North Africa. Julia holds an M.A. in International Relations from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and a law degree from Germany. She speaks German, Italian, French, and Dutch.



Presentation material: Women Business and the Law 2021 (PDF)



