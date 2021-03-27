Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank : Online Morning Seminar #97 “Women, Business and the Law 2021”

03/27/2021 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Countries are inching toward greater gender equality, but women around the world continue to face laws and regulations that restrict their economic opportunity, with the COVID-19 pandemic creating new challenges to their health, safety, and economic security, a new World Bank report 'Women, Business and the Law 2021' says. Reforms to remove obstacles to women's economic inclusion have been slow in many regions and uneven within them, according to Women, Business and the Law 2021. On average, women have just three-quarters of the legal rights afforded to men. Women were already at a disadvantage before the pandemic, and government initiatives to buffer some of its effects, while innovative, have been limited in many countries, the report says.

    At this online seminar, Natália Mazoni Silva Martins, Analyst, and Julia Braunmiller, Private Sector Development Specialist, the Women, Business and the Law project, introduced the main points of the report.

    Date/time:

    8am-9am, Friday March 26, 2021 (Japan Standard Time)

    Recorded video:

    To be posted.

    Speakers: Natália Mazoni Silva Martins
    Analyst, the Women, Business and the Law Project, World Bank

    Natália Martins is an Analyst at the World Bank, in Washington DC, where she works with the Women, Business and the Law team. She joined the Development Economics Global Indicators Group in February 2016. Previously, she worked in both the public and private sector, notably with tax planning, legal advisory, and corporate law. She holds a Master of Laws degree in International Legal Studies from American University Washington College of Law in Washington DC, a Bachelor of Laws degree from Faculdade de Direito Milton Campos and is a specialist in Tax Law with a certificate from Gama Filho University, both in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

    Julia Braunmiller
    Private Sector Development Specialist, the Women, Business and the Law Project, World Bank

    Julia Constanze Braunmiller joined the Women, Business and the Law project in 2015. She leads the project's family law survey and manages the corresponding topics on women's legal capacity, mobility and access to finance. Previously, she directed legal reform programs at the Johns Hopkins University on combating human trafficking and promoting clinical legal education throughout the Middle East and North Africa. Julia holds an M.A. in International Relations from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and a law degree from Germany. She speaks German, Italian, French, and Dutch.


    Presentation material: Women Business and the Law 2021 (PDF)

    Related Seminars

    World Bank Group Morning Seminar

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 04:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08a[WORLD BANK TDLC ONLINE EVENT] TRAJECTORY OF COMPACT CITY DEVELOPMENT AND QII IN JAPAN : Lessons learned from Toyama
PU
12:08aWORLD BANK  : Online Morning Seminar #97 “Women, Business and the Law 2021”
PU
03/26Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang
RE
03/26CHEVRON EYES DEAL FOR SHELL OIL REFINERY IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST : sources
RE
03/26China Jan-Feb Industrial Profit Rose 179% on Year
DJ
03/26China's Jan-Feb industrial profits surge in boost to economic recovery
RE
03/26China's industrial profits growth picks up pace in Jan-Feb
RE
03/26CENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION  : Press release
PU
03/26WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors look to utilities to weather any market rout
RE
03/26WORLD BANK  : Helps Bangladesh Create Inclusive and Quality Jobs and Recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact
2Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : social media team bares its teeth in Washington
4WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look to utilities to weather any market rout
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Stellantis, Nissan, Nio cut more production due to chip shortage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ