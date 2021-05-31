World Bank : Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with President Sauli Niinistö of Finland

HELSINKI, May 31, 2021 - Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with President Sauli Niinistö of Finland. President Malpass thanked President Niinistö for his hospitality, and for Finland's strong support for IDA.

President Malpass and President Niinistö discussed the need for climate action and Arctic cooperation. President Malpass emphasized the importance of helping countries maximize the impact of climate finance to protect livelihoods and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

President Malpass briefed President Niinistö on debt sustainability and the need for comprehensive and transparent debt solutions in many of the world's poorest countries.

President Malpass asked President Niinistö about his proposal for a 2025 Helsinki summit on security and cooperation. President Malpass noted that armed confrontations and disruptions to rule of law in several parts of the world are a major obstacle to development, and it is incumbent on all parties to find peaceful solutions.

President Malpass and President Niinistö also discussed the World Bank Group's COVID-19 response and the importance of digitalization to facilitate rapid, safe, and secure delivery of income support. President Malpass noted that the World Bank scaled up its cash transfer programs to provide direct relief to the poor, vulnerable, and most marginalized groups, including women, the disabled, unemployed youth, and the elderly.