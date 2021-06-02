Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Bank : Regional Director for Western Balkans Confirms Continued Support to Kosovo for COVID-19 Response and Development Reforms

06/02/2021 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRISTINA, June 2, 2021 - Visiting Kosovo, Linda Van Gelder, World Bank Regional Director for the Western Balkans, reiterated the Bank's support to Kosovo as it deals with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and addresses its long-term development challenges.

During her visit, Van Gelder met with Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Minister of Finance, Labor and Transfers Hekuran Murati, and Minister of Health Arben Vitia, to discuss the socio-economic impact of the pandemic, government response measures, and the World Bank's continued support to Kosovo for a resilient recovery and more inclusive and greener economy.

'I was pleased to discuss Kosovo's future growth model and what it will take to achieve its development goals,' said Van Gelder. 'We consider it highly important to address gaps in human capital and infrastructure, regional connectivity, environmental constraints and pollution, and we are committed to continuing to support Kosovo in these areas.'

To help Kosovo with its COVID-19 response, the World Bank swiftly mobilized fast-track emergency financing to address urgent health sector priorities and to protect the household incomes. The Bank also restructured active projects to allow channeling of additional funds in support of Small and Medium Enterprises impacted by the crisis.

The Bank is now finalizing an additional financing operation to assist with the deployment of COVID19 vaccines and is discussing the preparation of a development policy loan operation to support economic recovery.

Since 1999, the World Bank has provided or managed roughly $500 million through more than 40 operations in Kosovo, including grant-financed trust funds. The current World Bank lending portfolio in Kosovo amounts to $281.6 million across eleven projects in the areas of health, education, agriculture, energy, water, competitiveness, finance, ICT, and cadaster.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 15:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:39aORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:37aDISCOVERY  : Food network and cooking channel plan robust slate for second half of year with over 30 new titles and more than 25 returning shows
PU
11:37aJOHN WOOD  : What Pride means to me
PU
11:37aROSNEFT OIL  : Energy Panel "Transformation of the World Energy" to be held with the support of Rosneft
PU
11:37aFIND YOUR FIT, PART 2 : Narrow and Wide Width
PU
11:37aSTARMESH GLOBAL  : Enters the LEO Satellite Communications Industry With Disruptive Patented Technologies
BU
11:36aRYDER SYSTEM  : Named One of America's Best Employers For Diversity in 2021 by Forbes
AQ
11:36aALSTOM  : celebrates the first year of 'Plastic Free' campaign; Reduction of plastic consumption by almost 20 tons in one year in Poland
AQ
11:36aRENAULT  : All-electric renault e-tech models help lambeth council grow its green fleet
AQ
11:36aRENAULT  : The all-new captur e-tech hybrid
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global equities rally as 'meme stocks' lift Wall Street at open
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
3AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
4The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO
5Global equities rally as 'meme stocks' lift Wall Street at open

HOT NEWS