World Bank : Road crashes affect women and men differently—here's why

Global statistics on road safety hide many disparities when it comes to the geographic distribution of victims, their socioeconomic profile, and, perhaps more surprisingly, their gender

Many women are at risk of falling into poverty when a man dies or finds himself unable to work after a road crash. Photo: stockpexel / Shutterstock.com

Because of their financial dependence, many women are at risk of falling into poverty when a man dies or finds himself unable to work after a road crash, especially the ones from low-income households in rural areas - 'it is women who bear the brunt of caregiving activities, leading to a double burden of labor and mental load, exacerbated inequalities of opportunities in returning to livelihoods and income generating tasks.' In addition,low literacy rates and lack of work experience make it harder for women to sign up for or claim insurance benefits and compensation . The result is that most Indian women have no viable way of covering the health expenses or income loss resulting from a road crash. As motorization across the country continues to rise, there are a number of measures that could help reduce the burden of road crashes-for Indians in general, and for women in particular:

Women often take up extra work, assume greater responsibilities, and perform caregiving activities after a crash