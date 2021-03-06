Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank : Second Additional Financing for Social Safety Nets in Comoros

03/06/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Development Objective
Increase poor communities' access to safety net, nutrition, and community services.
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P174866

  • Status

    Pipeline

  • Team Leader

    Julia Rachel Ravelosoa

  • Borrower

    MINISTRY OF HEALTH, SOLIDARITY, SOCIAL PROTECTION AND GENDER PROMOTION

  • Country

    Comoros

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    N/A

  • Total Project Cost

    US$ 6.00 million

  • Implementing Agency

    Projet Filets Sociaux de Sécurité

  • Region

    Africa East

  • Approval FY

    N/A

  • Commitment Amount

    US$ 6.00 million

  • Environmental Category

    N/A

  • Last Update Date

    February 8, 2021

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Associated Projects

    P150754

  • Footnotes

    * Theme Classification did not exist at the time project was approved

    ** Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show commitment at Board approval. It does not reflect any cancellations.Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    *** Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment 6.00
IBRD + IDA Commitment 6.00
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount N/A
Total Project Cost** 6.00
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of February 28, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of February 28, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 20:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY  : Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the U.S Senate's Vote on the American Rescue Plan
PU
03:56pCHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Investor Chamath Palihapitiya confirms selling shares in Virgin Galactic
RE
03:01pLocal Roads Connectivity Project - Additional Financing
PU
03:01pAdditional Financing for Ethiopia COVID-19 Emergency Response Project
PU
03:01pSocial Protection and Skills Development Project Additional Financing
PU
03:01pWORLD BANK  : Second Additional Financing for Social Safety Nets in Comoros
PU
02:26pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 521,294 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 519,064 In Previous Report On Mar. 5
RE
02:25pU.S. CDC Says Delivered 116,355,405 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of March 6 Versus 114,133,115 Doses As Of March 5
RE
02:19pItalian government faces criticism over consulting contract with McKinsey over EU funds
RE
01:59pJOURNÉES DE LA SOCIÉTÉ CIVILE : “Non seulement vert et digital, l'avenir de l'Europe devra aussi être démocratique”
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week
2Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw - s..
4Texas grid operator made $16 billion price error during winter storm, watchdog says
5Goldman poised to make $100 million profit off Texas deep freeze - Bloomberg News

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ