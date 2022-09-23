Advanced search
World Bank president should 'not mince words' on climate -White House adviser

09/23/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Clinton campaign chair Podesta addresses crowd at rally in New York

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - A top climate adviser to President Joe Biden on Friday said the head of the World Bank should "not mince words" on the scientific consensus on climate change and is out of step with the American public.

John Podesta, who earlier this month was appointed to oversee the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act's $370 billion in climate spending, criticized World Bank President David Malpass at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh without mentioning him by name.

Malpass earlier on Friday said none of the global development bank's shareholders have asked him to resign despite a wave of criticism this week after Malpass declined to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus that the burning of fossil fuels is causing global warming.

When asked whether Malpass should resign, Podesta told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference, "Malpass should represent the people that the World Bank serves."

Podesta told the audience at the global energy event that Malpass' public doubt on climate change, which Malpass later walked back, is a worrying sign that not all those in power accept the scientific consensus that human beings have caused climate change.

"I would say particiarly that it is time for a leader of an organization that is responsive to billions of poor people around the world not to mince words about the fact that the science is real," he said.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Valerie Volcovici


© Reuters 2022
