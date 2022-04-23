World Bank readies Sri Lanka aid package, IMF calls loan talks 'fruitful'

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - The International Monetary
Fund said on Saturday it held "fruitful technical discussions"
with Sri Lanka on its loan request, while the World Bank said it
was preparing an emergency aid package for the crisis-stricken
country.
Sri Lanka, an island country of 22 million people, is
struggling to pay for imports amid a crushing debt crisis and
sharp drop in foreign exchange reserves that has fueled soaring
inflation. Prolonged power cuts and shortages of fuel, food and
medicines have sparked nationwide protests.
Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry has been in Washington
this week talking to the IMF, the World Bank, India and others
about financing help for his country, which has suspended
payments on portions of its $51 billion in external debt.
The World Bank's emergency response package includes $10
million to be made immediately available for the purchase of
essential medicines, funds shifted from its ongoing COVID-19
health preparedness project, a World Bank spokesperson said.
The global lender, which along with the IMF held its spring
meetings this week, did not provide a total value for its
package, but Sabry said on Friday that about $500 million in aid
was being considered.
The World Bank spokesperson said the package would leverage
existing bank-financed projects and repurpose funds to quickly
provide medicines, meals for school children and cash transfers
for poor and vulnerable households.
Support to provide cooking gas, basic food supplies, seeds
and fertilizers and other essentials is also under discussion,
the spokesperson said, adding that the World Bank was "deeply
concerned" about the situation in Sri Lanka.
The IMF said in a statement on Saturday that talks between
its staff focused on the need for Sri Lanka to implement "a
credible and coherent strategy" to restore macroeconomic
stability, and to strengthen its social safety net and protect
the poor and vulnerable during the current crisis.
"The IMF team welcomed the authorities' plan to engage in a
collaborative dialog with their creditors," IMF Sri Lanka
mission chief Masahiro Nozaki said in a statement after the
country took steps to explore a restructuring of some $12
billion in sovereign bonds
Sabry told reporters on Friday that the talks with the IMF
were focused on a more traditional Extended Fund Facility
program, but that $3 billion to $4 billion in bridge financing
was needed while this could be finalized.
The IMF has said that Sri Lanka's debt needs to be put on a
sustainable path before it could make new loans to Colombo - a
process that could require lengthy negotiations with China and
the country's other creditors.
Sabry said on Friday that in addition to the IMF loan and
World Bank assistance, Sri Lanka is discussing with India some
$1.5 billion in bridge financing to help continue essential
imports, and added that he has also approached China, Japan and
the Asian Development Bank for help.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Leslie
Adler and Paul Simao)