Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Bank's IFC still disbursing funds in Ukraine despite war, chief says

05/25/2022 | 03:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Daily life as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The World Bank's investment arm has continued disbursing funds to some private firms in Ukraine despite the war there and is looking to finance efforts to re-orient the country toward "greening" its economy, the head of the unit said on Wednesday.

"In spite of the war, we have continued disbursing to some companies," Makhtar Diop, managing director of the International Finance Corp, said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. "And so our commitment has been sustained."

Diop, who last year became the first African to run the World Bank's private-sector unit, also told Reuters in an interview that the IFC was keen to arrange capital for companies that can help pivot Ukraine's financial sector from its "energy intensive" focus. IFC is working with "a lot" of small-to-midsize businesses and "three or four" banks to push that effort ahead, he said.

Last week, the World Bank said it would make $30 billion available to help stem a food security crisis threatened by Russia's war in Ukraine, which has cut off most grain exports from the two countries. The IFC is looking to augment that with private-sector financing but is still working to set up the platform for doing so, Diop said.

Diop also said IFC was looking to develop a regional approach for financing that would make capital available not just to clients in Ukraine but in its neighbors that have also been affected by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, particularly by the flow of refugees over Ukraine's borders. His team is preparing a proposal for board approval.

"In spite of the real risk ... we are ready to take that risk and deal with it because the situation is so dire in Ukraine," Diop said.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

By Dan Burns


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35pWorld Bank's IFC still disbursing funds in Ukraine despite war, chief says
RE
03:35pBeto O'Rourke heckles Texas leaders at shooting news conference
RE
03:32pUncrewed Boeing Starliner capsule undocks from space station for return to Earth
RE
03:31pU.S. FAA vows 'immediate action' after Capitol security scare
RE
03:30pBritish Virgin Islands ex-premier Fahie pleads not guilty to drug charges
RE
03:29pDollar rises as Fed minutes confirm near-term rate hike expectations
RE
03:27pELON MUSK : Twitter investors vote against re-electing Elon Musk ally to board
RE
03:25pDollar rises as Fed minutes confirm near-term rate hike expectations
RE
03:24pWorld Bank's Malpass says war in Ukraine may trigger global recession
RE
03:24pU.S. will cover baby formula cost for low-income families -agriculture agency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
2Wall Street seesaws after Fed minutes release
3Woodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years
4Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Deere & Co, Homeserve, JPMorgan, Tes..
5Costco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs

HOT NEWS