World Bank's Malpass says G20 must speed up work on debt of poor countries

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass
on Saturday called on leaders of the Group of 20 rich nations to
speed up work on debt restructuring for low-income countries,
including a freeze on debt payments and mandatory participation
of private creditors.
Malpass told G20 leaders meeting in Rome that progress on
dealing with the debt of the poorest countries has stalled and
urgent efforts are needed to jumpstart the process.
G20 leaders pledged to step up their efforts to implement
the Common Framework on Debt Treatments and stressed the
importance of private-sector participation, but failed to
include any language on a new debt standstill, according to the
text of their communique, which was seen by Reuters.
Several countries including China - the world's biggest
creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt - have
opposed a new freeze in debt service payments.
Malpass, who this month called for adding a freeze in
debt-service payments to the Common Framework, said developing
nations face problems disrupting economic recovery including the
COVID-19 pandemic and the scarcity of vaccines, as well as
inflation, energy shortages and a breakdown of the supply chain.
"The multiple problems are causing devastating reversals in
development," Malpass said, citing rising poverty rates and
increasing fragility in dozens of countries including Sudan,
even as the debt of low-income countries rose 12% during the
pandemic, reducing their ability to invest in anything else.
"Progress on debt has stalled," Malpass said. "I urge you to
explicitly accelerate the implementation of the Common
Framework, request transparency and reconciliation of debt, and
require the participation of private creditors."
Malpass said International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina
Georgieva also favors a debt-payment standstill, but additional
steps also are needed to balance the legal relationship between
creditors and sovereign debtors.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, additional reporting by Jan
Strupczewski; editing by Gavin Jones and Will Dunham)