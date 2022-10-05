World Bank says goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 won't be met

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Shocks related to the
COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's war against Ukraine mean the
world is unlikely to meet a longstanding goal of ending extreme
poverty by 2030, the World Bank said in a new report released on
Wednesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic marked a historic turning point after
decades of poverty reduction, the report said, with 71 million
more people living in extreme poverty in 2020.
That meant 719 million people - or about 9.3% of the world's
population - were living on just $2.15 a day, and the ongoing
war, reduced growth in China and higher food and energy prices
threatened to further stall efforts to reduce poverty, it said.
Barring sharp growth gains, an estimated 574 million people,
or about 7% of the world's population, would still be subsisting
at that same income level by 2030, mostly in Africa, it said.
World Bank President David Malpass said the new Poverty and
Shared Prosperity report showed the grim outlook facing tens of
million of people, and called for major policy changes to boost
growth and help jumpstart efforts to eradicate poverty.
“Progress in reducing extreme poverty has essentially halted
in tandem with subdued global economic growth,” he said in a
statement, blaming inflation, currency depreciations and broader
overlapping crises for the rise in extreme poverty.
To change course, the World Bank said countries should boost
cooperation, avoid broad subsidies, focus on long-term growth
and adopt measures such as property taxes and carbon taxes that
could help raise revenue without hurting the poorest.
It said poverty reduction had already slowed in the five
years leading up to the pandemic, and the poorest people clearly
bore its steepest costs. The poorest 40% of people saw average
income losses of 4% during the pandemic, twice the losses
experienced by the wealthiest 20%, it said.
Government spending and emergency support helped avert even
bigger increases in poverty rates, the report showed, but the
economic recovery had been uneven, with developing economies
with fewer resources spending less and achieving less.
Extreme poverty was now concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa,
which has a poverty rate of about 35% and accounts for 60% of
all people in extreme poverty, the report said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Kim Coghill)