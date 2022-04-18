Log in
World Bank says war to cut global growth, boosts financing target

04/18/2022 | 10:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: COP26 in Glasgow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank is reducing its global growth forecast for 2022 by nearly a full percentage point, to 3.2% from 4.1%, due to the impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.

Malpass told reporters on a conference call that the World Bank was responding to the added economic stresses from the war by proposing a new, 15-month crisis financing target of $170 billion, with a goal to commit about $50 billion of this financing over the next three months.

Malpass said the biggest component of the bank's growth forecast reduction was a 4.1% contraction in the Europe and Central Asia region -- comprising Ukraine, Russia and surrounding countries. Forecasts also are being cut for advanced and many developing economies because of spikes in food and energy prices caused by war-related supply disruptions, Malpass said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
