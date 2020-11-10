World Cinema : (WCI) Provides a Total WiFi Connectivity Solution for Newly Launched Long-Term Hotel Concept stayAPT Suites

WCI, the leader in providing innovative technology, services and connectivity to guest-centric properties, and stayAPT Suites, a new hotel concept specializing in long-term lodging, today announced that WCI is providing its new, turnkey, custom-designed wireless connectivity solution ImpruviX for high-speed, secure digital connectivity for stayAPT Suites properties nationwide.

WCI’s ImpruviX provides a robust, secure high-speed connectivity solution for stayAPT Suites, providing WiFi full range secure connections wherever the guest is in the property. WCI’s ImpruviX equipment and software solution provide a quality network within the property, servicing guests and devices. Managed Services includes help desk phone support, advanced services to maintain the network, and tools to help provide excellent user experiences on the network. In addition, WCI has designed, deployed and manages stayAPT Suites’ security cameras throughout the properties.

“stayAPT Suites is a forward-thinking, new hotel concept offering an unprecedented experience in long-term lodging. They were looking for a flexible, knowledgeable partner that understands their business model as a new player, and we are proud to have been selected to provide the complete connectivity solution for this exciting new extended-stay brand. Our goal is to support stayAPT Suites with a long-term flexible solution, ultimately continuing to help with total cost of ownership, as well as support their current and future growth,” said Robert Grosz, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, WCI. “Our mission at WCI is to be our customers’ first choice – a trusted, flexible, single-source business partner, providing the most innovative, customized technology solutions, while offering guests the best in-room entertainment options and endless connectivity experiences.”

“At stayAPT Suites, we provide our guests with what they really want – plenty of space and in-room amenities to truly live comfortably while traveling away from home. WCI stepped in and was able to design and deploy our WiFi system quickly and efficiently,” said Gary A. DeLapp, CEO, stayAPT Suites. “We most appreciate WCI’s ability to partner with us to solve our high-speed internet requirements while keeping our lean, efficient business model in mind. WCI has not only met our expectations, they have exceeded them, and we look forward to a long-term and mutually successful relationship.”

For more information:

www.wcitv.com

www.stayAPT.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005477/en/