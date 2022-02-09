World Court orders Uganda to pay reparations of $325 million to DR Congo
02/09/2022 | 10:39am EST
The Hague (Reuters) - The International Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in reparations to the Democratic Republic of Congo for Kampala's role in conflicts in Congo's resource-rich Ituri province.
Rulings of the ICJ, the United Nations' highest court that deals with disputes between states, are final and cannot be appealed.
(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Marine Strauss)