World Court orders Uganda to pay reparations of $325 million to DR Congo

02/09/2022 | 10:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: Court hearings in case against Myanmar on alleged genocide of Rohingya

The Hague (Reuters) - The International Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in reparations to the Democratic Republic of Congo for Kampala's role in conflicts in Congo's resource-rich Ituri province.

Rulings of the ICJ, the United Nations' highest court that deals with disputes between states, are final and cannot be appealed.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Marine Strauss)


© Reuters 2022
