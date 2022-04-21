Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

World Court rules Colombia must cease activities in Nicaraguan maritime zone

04/21/2022 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE HAGUE (Reuters) -Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday ruled that Colombia must "immediately cease" patrolling and trying to control fishing activities and maritime research in parts of the western Caribbean that the court said are part of Nicaragua's exclusive economic zone in those waters.

"The court (...) finds that by interfering with fishing and marine scientific research activities of Nicaraguan flagged or Nicaraguan licensed vessels and with the operations on Nicaraguan naval vessels in the republic of Nicaragua's exclusive economic zone and by purporting to enforce conservation measures in that zone, the republic of Colombia has violated the republic of Nicaragua's sovereign rights and jurisdictions," presiding judge Joan Donoghue said, adding Bogota must "immediately cease" those activities.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:13aNew Jersey launches recreational marijuana sales following voter approval
RE
06:12aRising calls for U.S. LNG revive stalled export projects, but at higher costs
RE
06:11aIn milestone move, China launches private pension scheme
RE
06:11aBiden to visit Portland, Seattle to tout administration's progress
RE
06:10aA picture and it's story - A daughter's shock as a trip to buy bread ends her father's life
RE
06:07aMyanmar exempts foreign entities from exchange rules after business outcry
RE
06:06aChinese court sentences U.S. citizen to death for murder - CCTV
RE
06:02aWorld Court rules Colombia must cease activities in Nicaraguan maritime zone
RE
05:58aUK PM Johnson seeks to defuse showdown over whether he misled parliament
RE
05:55aMacron, Le Pen back on campaign trail after heated debate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, HK stocks fall on virus, geopolitical risks; CNOOC shines
2Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble
3Nestle 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2022 Outlook
4European shares extend gains on upbeat earnings; Anglo American drags m..
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Chevron, Exxon, Netflix, Tesla...

HOT NEWS