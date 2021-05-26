Log in
World Development Report 2021: Data for Better Lives—Research Directions and Measuring Country Capacity

05/26/2021 | 12:09am EDT
  • World Development 2021: Data for Better Lives focuses on the potential of data to improve the lives of poor people, including through the creative use and re-use of data, and the essential elements of a data governance environment in the form of data infrastructure policy, the legal and regulatory framework, related economic policy implications, and institutional ecosystems. These diverse elements can be conceived of as the building blocks of a social contract that aims to deliver equitably on the potential benefits of data while safeguarding against harmful outcomes.

    In this Policy Research Talk, members of the World Development Report team will highlight research being done by World Bank staff that illustrates the potential to combine private and public intent data to yield timelier, more granular insights to confront policy challenges, as well as research findings from data quality experiments and assessments. The team will also present new data sources released in conjunction with the report describing (i) countries' capacities to deliver both foundational data (census, administrative records, surveys of households, firms) and to leverage alternative data sources (citizen-generated, machine-generated, geospatial), and (ii) domestic laws, regulations, and administrative frameworks to promote fuller participation in the digital economy.

  • Part 1: Data re-purposing and synergies to improve development impact

    Robert Cull, World Development Report Co-Director & Research Manager, Development Research Group
    Talip Kilic, Senior Economist, Development Data Group

    Part 2: Quality of data and data systems: Experiments and the Statistical Performance Indicators

    Dean Jolliffe, World Development Report Co-Director & Lead Economist, Development Data Group
    Malarvizhi Veerappan, World Development Report Manager & Senior Data Scientist, Development Data Group

    Part 3: Measuring the quality of the enabling environment: The Global Data Regulation Survey

    Vivien Foster, World Development Report Co-Director & Chief Economist, Infrastructure

    Chair:Deon Filmer, Director of Research
    Discussant:Daniel Lederman, Deputy Chief Economist, Middle East & North Africa

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 04:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
