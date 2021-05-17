World Economic Forum cancels 2021 annual meeting in Singapore

ZURICH, May 17 (Reuters) - The World Economic Forum
cancelled its 2021 annual meeting scheduled for Singapore in
three months' time on Monday, saying it was not possible to hold
such a large, global event due to the COVID-19 situation.
"Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across
geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of
vaccination rollout and the uncertainty around new variants
combine to make it impossible to realise a global meeting with
business, government and civil society leaders from all over the
world at the scale which was planned," it said in a statement.
WEF had already pushed back its special meeting in
Singapore, initially scheduled for mid-May, following the
announcement last year it was moving from its usual home in the
Swiss alps due to the pandemic situation in Europe.
The city-state has in recent days imposed some of the
tightest restrictions since it exited a lockdown last year to
combat a spike in local COVID-19 infections.
Acknowledging WEF's decision to cancel the event, the
Singapore trade ministry said on Monday that it "fully
appreciates the challenges caused by the ongoing global
pandemic, particularly for a large meeting with a broad span of
international participants."
The WEF's next annual meeting will instead take place in the
first half of 2022. Its location and date will be determined
based on an assessment of the situation later this summer, it
added in a statement.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra and
Catherine Evans)