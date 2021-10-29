World Food Championships Develops Strong Connection With AT&T

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Food Championships (WFC) has partnered with the nation’s largest wireless network to make sure foodies from around the nation will be able to stay connected to all of the culinary action at this year’s largest Food Sport event.

WFC announced today its alignment with AT&T as the exclusive wireless sponsor of the 2021 event, which will feature more than 1,200 cooks and chefs from more than 40 states.

The championships, which will take place November 5-9 at Fair Park, will feature about 400 teams who are trying to win their share of $300,000 in ten categories that include BBQ, Bacon, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood, Steak and Soup.

WFC also features over 20 special tasting events for consumers as part of its Flavor Fest, with fan-favorites BBQ Ranch and Bourb’N’Que making a return from the event’s Dallas debut in 2019. New attractions include Champion’s Tables, Brunch Bar, and a Hall of Taste where attendees will have the opportunity to taste two dozen samples as they enter WFC’s Kitchen Arena.

Secure internet connection will be a must for the thousands of attendees, competitors, media personnel, influencers and sponsors as they record all the incredible action and food entries, which will include over 8,000 custom dishes.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and thanks to AT&T, our wifi coverage of this incredible Food Fest will be no exception,” said Mike McCloud, President and CEO of WFC. “From live streams to social media posts and remote scoring reports, a reliable internet connection is essential to our operations, and that’s why we are thrilled to partner with AT&T to make sure we are as strong as possible in that area.”

This will not be the first time this year that AT&T brings their top of the line technology to Fair Park. The company’s reliable network was also used at Texas’ largest event – The State Fair of Texas– which just wrapped up on October 17.

“AT&T is connecting attendees like never before. We made enhancements to our network and added wifi to high-traffic areas so that every selfie, every video, every social moment can get captured and uploaded quickly,” said Lynette Aguilar, Vice President/ General Manager, AT&T North Texas.

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live event culinary competition showcases some of the world's best cooks who compete for food, fame and fortune in 10 categories (Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Steak). In 2019, more than 450 culinary teams from 11 countries and 42 American states competed in WFC’s Main Event. In August, the 10 Category Champs went head-to-head for a $100,000 bonus that determined a new World Food Champion in a TV special called The Final Table: Indianapolis. While contestants have to earn their way into WFC by winning a Golden Ticket at a previous competition, potential judges are welcome to take WFC’s online certification course that explains the E.A.T.™ methodology. Certified judges then request and receive available seats at the next scheduled WFC event. Click here to learn more about getting certified.

