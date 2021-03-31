Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Government Summit : Announces an Exceptional Edition for Best Minister Award

03/31/2021 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Award will recognize extraordinary efforts of government leaders to face the pandemic

The World Government Summit (WGS) announced an exceptional edition of Best Minister Award to recognize prominent leaders from around the world who contributed to humanity and made notable achievements during a challenging year following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005622/en/

H.E. Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of World Government Summit Organization (Photo: AETOSWire)

H.E. Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of World Government Summit Organization (Photo: AETOSWire)

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of World Government Summit Organization, said: “Governments around the world have been compelled to reshuffle their priorities and plans to take instant and timely decisions to keep pace with the changes and mitigate the risks and consequences of the pandemic on their societies. Governments need now to demonstrate agility and resilience in preparing for recovery and future challenges through adopting innovation and cutting-edge technology across all sectors and priority areas.”

He added: “This exceptional edition of Best Minister Award, organized under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to honor outstanding achievements and innovative practices, particularly during an unprecedented and challenging year for humanity.”

The evaluation criteria include positive economic and social impact, measurable outcomes that the nominee has achieved, and the level of innovation and creativity they have demonstrated in the initiatives or programs launched.

The evaluating committee will include a group of global experts from international organizations, academia and the private sector, supported by the World Government Summit’s Knowledge Partner, Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

First launched at WGS 2016, four ministers from three continents have so far won the Best Minister Award that recognizes outstanding efforts by government ministers.

In line with the World Government Summit commitment to ensure the impartiality and credibility of the award, UAE ministers will be excluded from nominations.

For information about Best Minister Award, please visit https://www.worldgovernmentsummit.org/

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aBANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A  : Proposals of motion for the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting 2021
PU
09:20aCUB ENERGY  : Reports Year-End Reserves for 2020
PU
09:20aMICROSOFT  : Tune in for Jenny Lay-Flurrie and Jacky Wright discussion of mentorship, sponsorship and allyship
PU
09:20aRealKey Adds Industry Thought Leader Rob Reid to Executive Team
NE
09:19aGENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aNEONODE INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aZONED PROPERTIES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:19aAB AMBER GRID  : announces audited consolidated and separate financial statements for 2020, the consolidated annual report and the draft profit allocation
AQ
09:19aMEDIGUS : Gix Internet Announced that its Board of Directors Resolved to Identify New Opportunities and Activities for a Merger
GL
09:18aWORKING OUT THE DIFFERENCES : Labor Policies for a Fairer Recovery
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Archegos losses tallied up, industry regulatory scrutiny grows
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns torrid
4TESLA, INC. : Volkswagen admits marketing prank, pulls fake release on name change
5Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ