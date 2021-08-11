Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Insurance Associates Acquires Bozzuto Associates

08/11/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tinton Falls, NJ, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Bozzuto Associates Inc. (Bozzuto) of Litchfield, CT on August 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bozzuto Associates Inc. is an insurance agency specializing in health, life, disability and other benefit plans for employers, employees and individuals. They have been providing insurance to their clients for over 30 years.

“Our team tailors benefit packages to fit our clients’ specific needs,” says John Calkins, Jr., President, Bozzuto Associates. “Industry knowledge, combined with the experience of working with businesses of all shapes and sizes, ensures the quality and effectiveness of our clients’ plans.”

“We are pleased to have Bozzuto join the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They will be a great fit with our organization.”  

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Secor, Cassidy & McPartland, P.C. provided legal counsel to Bozzuto. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 114 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 133 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #62 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.


Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer
World Insurance Associates LLC
732-380-0900 Ext. 736
jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com

Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development
World Insurance Associates LLC
732-712-2230
bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:07pNICKELODEON'S SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS UNIVERSE EXPANDS AGAIN, WITH MORE THAN 50 NEW EPISODES PICKED UP ACROSS KAMP KORAL : SpongeBob's Under Years, the Patrick Star Show and the Original SpongeBob SquarePants Series
BU
01:06pGARMIN : Scuba Divers Remove 8,122 Pounds of Trash and Counting from Lake Tahoe
PU
01:06pBALOISE MOBILITY ACCELERATOR : Interviews with the ...
PU
01:06pBORQS TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Strategic Investment and Collaboration with Zippie in Blockchain IoT Autonomous Payments (Form 6-K)
PU
01:06pIMERYS : Disclosure relating to transactions carried out within the share buyback program from 4 August 2021 to 6 August 2021 included
PU
01:06pCAPRICORN : Bank Employee Catches Alleged Conman Red-Handed
AQ
01:06pMASTERCARD : Over 50,000 Jobs Saved through the Mastercard Foundation MSEs Resilience Facility
AQ
01:06pROLLS ROYCE : successfully completes $600 million revitalization of Indianapolis campus and technology development
PU
01:06pMISTER SPEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:06pDGAP-PVR : Mister Spex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
2Hackers return $260 million to crypto platform Poly Network after massive theft
3Analysis-Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill
4The Fed’s transitionary Inflation scenario gets a boost
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Callaway, Flutter, Qualys, Synaptics, Virgin Galactic...

HOT NEWS