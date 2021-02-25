World Insurance Associates Acquires Corporate Risk Services LLC and Midwest Risk Management Services, Inc.

World Insurance Associates LLC (WIA), a Top 100 Insurance brokerage, announced today that it acquired Corporate Risk Services LLC and Midwest Risk Management Services, Inc. (collectively “Corporate Risk Services”) of Rogers, AR on February 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Corporate Risk Services is an independent insurance brokerage firm. Their products include worker’s compensation, as well as all aspects of commercial insurance from the traditional placement to alternative funding solutions. They have access to multiple markets that enable them to service a broad spectrum of their client’s insurance needs. They specialize in a variety of exposures, including manufacturing, healthcare, schools, municipalities, retail, and transportation.

“We are pleased to have Corporate Risk Services join the World family,” said Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Corporate Risk Services has vast experience meeting their clients’ insurance needs, and we know they will continue to be successful as part of WIA.”

“Our mission has been to provide solutions for our clients’ unique needs in the commercial insurance arena,” says Pete Proffer, President, Corporate Risk Services. “A broker’s understanding of the client’s individual needs and knowledge of the marketplace is beneficial in obtaining the broadest coverage at the best price. We pride ourselves in long-term relationships in the insurance industry to better serve our clients and look forward to continuing this approach as part of the WIA organization.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Kutak Rock provided legal counsel to Corporate Risk Services. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance brokerage providing world-class asset and lifestyle protection with risk management, insurance, and benefit consulting services for individuals and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, WIA has completed 97 acquisitions and serves its customers from 99 offices in 23 states and Washington, DC. WIA has been named one of The Most Successful Companies in America by Inc. 5000, is a Top 100 P/C Agency by Insurance Journal and Business Insurance, and a five-time honoree by NJBIZ Fast 50. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

