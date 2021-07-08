Log in
World Insurance Associates Acquires Crossland Insurance Agency

07/08/2021 | 10:49am EDT
Tinton Falls, NJ, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Crossland Insurance Agency of New Iberia, LA on July 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Crossland Insurance Agency was founded in 2000. They are a leader in providing quality protection for hundreds of individuals, families and businesses throughout the United States.  Crossland Insurance Agency offers Auto, Home, Business, and Commercial Insurance with a focus on the transportation industry.

“Our #1 job is assisting our customers in identifying their needs and problems, while putting together a customized plan that’s simple and easy to understand,” says Andrew Arceri, President, Crossland Insurance Agency. “As part of World Insurance Associates, we will continue to create lasting relationships with each and every client for many years to come.” 

“It’s great to have Crossland Insurance Agency join the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Their goal of providing superior customer service at low rates to their customers aligns nicely with WIA’s goals.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Phelps Dunbar LLP provided legal counsel to Crossland Insurance Agency and Optimum Performance Solutions, LLC advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 106 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 137 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #62 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #41 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.


Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer
World Insurance
732-380-0900 x736
jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com

Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development
World Insurance
732-712-2230
bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
