World Insurance Associates Acquires Dacey Insurance Agency, Inc.

04/15/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Dacey Insurance Agency Inc. (“Dacey Insurance”) of East Greenwich, RI on April 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dacey Insurance is a 2nd generation agency. Michael Dacey grew up in the business, under the guidance of his father. In 2004, he joined his father’s agency, and bought the business in 2007. Dacey Insurance has a commercial focus, with a niche in contractor insurance and bonding. They also offer home, business, life and auto coverage.

“Dacey Insurance is built on family values, and always strives for the highest level of industry expertise and customer care,” says Mike Dacey, President and Owner of Dacey Insurance. “We have been in growth mode for the last several years, and we have made a strong push for new business. As part of WIA, we will continue growing.”

“We are pleased that Dacey Insurance is joining the WIA family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Dacey Insurance is well respected in the industry, and we look forward to expanding our business in Rhode Island, and Southern Massachusetts.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Partridge Snow & Hahn provided legal counsel to Dacey Insurance. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 101 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 138 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #62 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #41 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.


© Business Wire 2021
