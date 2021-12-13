Log in
World Insurance Associates Acquires E&K Insurance Group

12/13/2021 | 02:23pm EST
Tinton Falls, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired E&K Insurance Group (“E&K”) of Eatontown, NJ on December 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

E&K was founded in 1930 by two entrepreneurs who borrowed $400 and established E & K Insurance Group in Long Branch, New Jersey. Today, E&K is a is a multi-line insurance agency based in New Jersey. They offer personal insurance, commercial insurance and specialty insurance.

“The goal of the E&K Insurance Group has always been to provide the most cost-effective insurance programs and professional services possible,” says Kenneth R. Auerbach, Principal & Managing Director, E&K. “Over the years, E&K has grown and diversified in response to the increasingly complex insurance needs of clients. As part of World, we will continue to provide our clients with responsive and professional service, and even more products and services to meet their insurance needs.”

“E&K has a talented team of dedicated professionals,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “We are pleased to welcome them to the World family and look forward to their continued success.”  

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Reagan Consulting advised them on the transaction.  Satin and Lee Law provided legal counsel to E&K. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 132 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 150 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.


HOT NEWS