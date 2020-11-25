Log in
World Insurance Associates Acquires Flanagan Associates, LLC

11/25/2020 | 11:20am EST
World Insurance Associates LLC (WIA), a Top 100 insurance brokerage, announced today that it acquired Flanagan Associates, LLC (“Flanagan”) of North Haven, CT on November 1, 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established over 30 years ago, Flanagan Associates has over three decades of experience in personal, commercial, and life insurance. The team at Flanagan Associates works with regional and national insurance carriers to provide the best quality coverage and industry-leading customer service.

“We are pleased to welcome Flanagan Associates to the World team,” states Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Like World, Flanagan Associates always puts their clients’ needs first and works hard to find the best coverage available for each specific situation. We love joining forces with other insurance agencies who share the same values as we at World do.”

“At Flanagan, we pride ourselves on finding an insurance plan that fits our clients’ needs by leveraging our variety of services. Partnering with World will allow us to offer a broader suite of services that we can use to help build even better and more personalized insurance plans,” said Charles Flanagan, President of Flanagan Associates.

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA on the transaction. Brenner, Saltzman & Wallman provided legal counsel to Flanagan Associates on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC
World Insurance Associates LLC is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance brokerage providing world-class asset and lifestyle protection with risk management, insurance, and benefit consulting services for individuals and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, WIA has completed 85 acquisitions and serves its customers from 78 offices in 17 states and Washington, DC. WIA has been named one of The Most Successful Companies in America by Inc. 5000, is a Top 100 P/C Agency by Insurance Journal and Business Insurance, and a five-time honoree by NJBIZ Fast 50. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.


© Business Wire 2020
